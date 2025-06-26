City's Second Dog Park "Underutilized"

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





SCENIC 98 AT MARTIN LANE



Most dog owners know about the city's dog park in Volanta Park but many are unaware of the other one located in the city's Barnwell Recreation Complex on Scenic Hwy 98 about 5 miles south of town.



Recreation Director White told the Times recently he wished more dog owners would use it to "take some pressure off of Volanta," which is crowded at times.

No one was there when we stopped by recently.





Second Dog park.





