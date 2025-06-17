CR 13 Recreation Land Use Debate Continues

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Joint June meeting.



Mayor Sullivan







CONSULTANT STILL NEEDS "DIRECTION"



The city council joined recreation board members for a special meeting in the civic center yesterday to continue efforts to develop a "vision" for the city's 114 acres on CR 13 (at CR 32), but apparently no clear consensus was formulated.

Sports consultant Victus Advisors and partners were hired by the city council last year ($50K) to formulate a master plan for the property and have already done a feasibility study about the community's recreation needs -- and are now awaiting a decision by the city council so their contract may be "closed-out," according to the mayor. The magnitude of a potential sports tourism component (if any) and what sports are priorities seem to still be the biggest sticking points.

During its May meeting the recreation board decided to recommend focusing on local sports needs only, primarily.



BASKETBALL COURTS NEEDED



Everyone seemed to see a need for more gymnasiums with courts for youth basketball leagues; but track and field, football, volleyball, and swimming came up too during the debate.



Councilman Martin and Burrell still advocated for leaving space for some degree of sports tourism facilities like hotels and restaurants on the south end near the airport (via ground leases), if that becomes economically feasible someday. Martin said S/T facilities could have a dual use, for locals and visitors alike.



Mayor Sullivan advocated for multi-purpose turf practice fields and RV parking space which could be used by the nearby soccer complex on Manley Road as well.

Board member Charlie Langham thought a second recreation center complex may be in order like the one now at Volanta Park -- to keep up with population growth and overcrowding there now. Others mentioned chronic traffic safety/parking issues at Volanta.

All agreed development should be "in phases" over the years; just leaving some of it "blank space" on the master plan was proposed too.



NEW FIVE YEAR PLAN

Board chairman Mike Baugh said the board could incorporate some of the suggestions into their new 5 year plan under development now, but funding would have to be provided by the council.

NO VOTE TAKEN



After the general discussion, no vote was taken on the potential master plan matter. Presumably the city council will have to officially weigh-in at an upcoming council meeting. The Recreation Board is just an advisory-status committee.

