Episcopal Church Expansion Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New entrance.







Campus plan.



PHASE ONE STARTED

Construction has begun on a new entrance into the Saint James Episcopal Church at 860 N. Section Street, the first phase of a general campus expansion.



From a December 2024 FT report:



"The Board of Adjustments gave approval for expansion of the church campus on R-4 zoned property at 860 N. Section.

The three-phase project will add a new entrance on N. Section Street, more parking, as well as renovate older buildings -- and eventually construct a new multi-use one.



Churches are allowed on residential property but not by right, they need the BOA's approval first. A church school also operates on the property.

The new entrance will be south of the current one, further away from where the new roundabout is to be constructed.

A capital campaign fundraiser is now underway at the church."



