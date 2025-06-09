Gammon Annouces Another Run For City Council

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Joshua Gammon







PLACE NUMBER TWO

Joshua Gammon has announced his candidacy for Fairhope city council Place Two; he ran unsuccessfully for Place 5 in the 2020 election. Corey Martin is the incumbent.



From his press release:



Fairhope, AL. – Today, local community leader, Joshua Gammon, declared that he was running for Fairhope City Council, Place 2.

“My wife and I share the same story that so many in our city can tell,” Gammon began. “We discovered Fairhope many years ago, and after finding it, we could never think of living anywhere else. After having lived all over the country, Fairhope is the place we've chosen to raise our family due to the charm and quality of life we find here. Our community is blessed with great culture, people, and amenities.”

Joshua Gammon is an experienced hotelier at the finest resort in Alabama. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The George Washington University with a focus on hospitality and hotel management. He currently works at The Grand Hotel in beautiful Point Clear. His work centers around thoughtful budgeting, championing high standards of care and attention to the guest experience, and advocating for his co-workers. Joshua also volunteers with Prodisee Pantry and currently serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors.

“I have always been drawn to service in the community and solving complex problems,” Gammon stated. “I know what it means to balance a budget, lead a team, and achieve results. But I also know the importance of giving back and supporting those around you. I believe in honesty and transparency in government, being a good steward of taxpayer money, and ensuring the conservative values of our community are reflected in our representatives.”

Joshua is a husband to an amazing wife of 10 years (Elizabeth), a father of three beautiful children (Isaiah, Ava Marie, and Evelyn), and a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Fairhope.

The Municipal Election will be held August 26, 2025.