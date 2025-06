Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

WATERFRONT RENOVATION CONTINUES



After being out of commission for six months for repairs and renovations, the city's municipal fountain began flowing again this afternoon.



The surrounding rose garden/parking area is scheduled to reopen next week as well, in time for the traditional Fourth of July festivities.

Work will shift to the south beach park/bluff area next where park renovations will continue until the end of the year.