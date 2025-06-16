Martin Announces Re-election Bid

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Corey Martin
CITY COUNCIL PLACE TWO
Current Place 2 city councilman Corey Martin has announced his re-election campaign for a second term.
Improving infrastructure, public recreation, protecting natural resources, and support for local businesses are listed as priorities on his campaign website (click).
From his website biography:
"Corey Martin graduated from Davidson High School in Mobile AL. He accepted a baseball scholarship to Samford University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology. He obtained a Nursing degree from Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham. As a Registered Nurse, Corey worked in ICU with a specialty in Trauma and Burn. He worked as a traveling nurse in California, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. After earning a Master of Science in Anesthesia from Midwestern University, Corey began his career as a Nurse Anesthetist. He practiced at the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville and Providence Hospital in Mobile.
Corey comes from a long line of educators, coaching young athletes and devoted to community service. His mother and father both taught special education. His mother retired as the Director of Special Education in Mobile County. His father coached various high school sports, and mentored young men. Corey’s grandmothers were educators, and his uncle was one of the first black principals in Mobile."