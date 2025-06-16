Martin Announces Re-election Bid

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Corey Martin







CITY COUNCIL PLACE TWO

Current Place 2 city councilman Corey Martin has announced his re-election campaign for a second term.

Improving infrastructure, public recreation, protecting natural resources, and support for local businesses are listed as priorities on his campaign website (click).



From his website biography:

"Corey Martin graduated from Davidson High School in Mobile AL. He accepted a baseball scholarship to Samford University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology. He obtained a Nursing degree from Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham. As a Registered Nurse, Corey worked in ICU with a specialty in Trauma and Burn. He worked as a traveling nurse in California, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. After earning a Master of Science in Anesthesia from Midwestern University, Corey began his career as a Nurse Anesthetist. He practiced at the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville and Providence Hospital in Mobile.