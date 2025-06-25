New American Legion Clubhouse Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New clubhouse.



STILL RECOVERING FROM SALLY



Vertical construction of the new American Legion Post 199 clubhouse has begun on the bluff at 700 S. Mobile Street; the old building in front was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.



Fundraising is still ongoing for both; the post is currently closed to the public but members have access to a small temporary office on the grounds.

Completion later this summer.



From their gofundme page (click):



"Post 199 - The Vision:





First, up front, we have not lost sight of our original vision for the historical main building to be retained and restored, as desired by not only our membership, but the community as well. Since the early 1900’s, the building has been a landmark and of vital importance to the essence of the Eastern Shore. We haven’t and will not quit. We will realize the vision of a beautifully restored historic building. However: We are breaking our vision down into a much more attainable manner.





The Post 199 Revitalization Plan has been adjusted to reflect the membership’s goal to fulfill our immediate and future needs in a phased approach:





• PHASE I: NEW SINGLE-STORY BUILDING will enable the revenue stabilization of our Post and achieve PMC (Partially Mission Capable) for our core and enhanced missions.

• Phase II: HISTORICAL BUILDING REVITALIZATION will enable our post to become FMC (Fully Mission Capable) and fully support our “Enhanced Mission” as well."







