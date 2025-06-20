New Mural Started In Nature Park

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Hannah Legg artist.



NEW FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK



Renown local muralist Hannah Legg is working on another mural for the city, at the west end of the new pedestrian tunnel under Veterans Drive.

Themes for this one include biking and bird watching, in homage to the new bike trails and a bird blind in the new Nature Park, which is now scheduled to begin opening in mid-July.

Legg said she had already noticed several rare birds in the area while painting.



Legg is responsible for several popular murals around town, including three in the city's 'Arts Alley' downtown.









