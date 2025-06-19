New Plan Coming For Old Hardware Building

 301 FAIRHOPE AVENUE

Mayor Sullivan said recently the owners have hired a new architect to come up with a new plan for the former Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Coop building in downtown Fairhope.

The new design will still incorporate some space for a hotel; a demolition permit to tear down the old building has already been issued, she added.

The city's planning department will still have to sign-off on any new plans before actual construction could begin.

The previous design for a 26-room hotel, restaurant, and other businesses was too intense according to city planners -- and ran into parking requirement issues.

The crumbling old building is now considered an "eyesore"  -- and possibly dangerous by many residents. The roof collapsed allowing rainwater in years ago.

 


