New Plan Coming For Old Hardware Building

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

301 FAIRHOPE AVENUE



Mayor Sullivan said recently the owners have hired a new architect to come up with a new plan for the former Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Coop building in downtown Fairhope.



The new design will still incorporate some space for a hotel; a demolition permit to tear down the old building has already been issued, she added.



The city's planning department will still have to sign-off on any new plans before actual construction could begin.

The previous design for a 26-room hotel, restaurant, and other businesses was too intense according to city planners -- and ran into parking requirement issues.

The crumbling old building is now considered an "eyesore" -- and possibly dangerous by many residents. The roof collapsed allowing rainwater in years ago.







Previous plan shelved.









