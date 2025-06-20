Only One Election Challenger So Far

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





MUNICIPAL ELECTION AUGUST 26



According to the city clerk, only one challenger has qualified so far against incumbents for the upcoming municipal election.

As of Friday, city council place number 2 has two qualified candidates running; places 1, 3, and 4 only one. Place 5 incumbent Kevin Boone did not see reelection, but someone else has qualified.



Only one candidate for mayor as well, so far.

The qualifying period ends on Tuesday at 5 PM.

It is not unusual for potential candidates to wait until the last minute to qualify.



Names will be released by the clerk after the qualifying period ends; but the Times has already published candidate's announcements to-date here.

