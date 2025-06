Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

FLOWERCLOCK JUNCTION



Triangle Drive between N. Section Street and Washington Drive has closed to thru traffic for construction of the eastern segment of the new roundabout.

Installation of drainage, curbs, and gutters is the primary reason according to the mayor.

Hopefully to reopen in some fashion in about 3 weeks, weather permitting (may need a temporary road).

Roundabout's construction should be completed by the end of the year.