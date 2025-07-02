K-1 Outbuildings Upgrade Set To Begin Too





CHURCH STREET CAMPUS



Rhydonna Mosely Executive Director of the Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation informed the city council recently the renovation of the four small 1960s-era buildings on property being leased from the city should be beginning soon.

Mosely said she was excited about the main K-1 building's renovation about to begin next door (by the BCEDA/HATCH), and described their own Vision 2025-26 to "expand learning space and update the four small corner buildings" (see at bottom).



"We are looking at starting our four buildings ... have funds to create a secondary learning space (for high school students) in one ... office space in others ... and a new hands-on Expo Space for Mobile Bay (marine science) ... as well as continuing traditional programs (grants, etc)."

She alluded to a coming 'Past, Present, and Future' campaign honoring 30 years of FEEF's existence -- beginning with a 'Jubilee at the Pavilion' fundraising event on Sept. 27.

Mosely: "Can't wait to see where we are going."

When asked about it by the Times later, council president Burrell said he "looked forward to their work on these structures. The entire site including HATCH is going to be buzzing with activity soon. We can’t go wrong with education and entrepreneurship on that site!!"

(FEEF leased the property in 2021 from the city for 15 years, $1/year to be used for educational purposes.)



FEEF's Expansion plan.



