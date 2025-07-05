Pier Repair Underway at Fairhope Docks Marina Posted by Publisher on July 05, 2025 Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com FLY CREEK Low-bidder ($70K) Leavitt Land, Llc. has started repairs to deteriorated sections of boat docks at the city's marina on the north side of Fly Creek. Fairhope Docks Fly Creek Leavitt Land Llc. piers repair Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook X Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment
