Pier Repair Underway at Fairhope Docks Marina

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 



 

FLY CREEK

Low-bidder ($70K) Leavitt Land, Llc. has started repairs to deteriorated sections of boat docks at the city's marina on the north side of Fly Creek.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment