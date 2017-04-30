First Tournament Held At New Soccer Complex

Fairhope, Alabama
'MOBILE BAY SPRING CLASSIC'
Parking was scarce at times, but the new concession stand was open for business as teams from all over the region competed during the tournament hosted by the Fairhope Soccer Club today (and yesterday) at the new Manley Road Complex -- as well as old Founders Park fields. (click)
Some matches scheduled for late Sunday were canceled due to threat of severe weather.
4 comments:
Nice complex. Long time comin tho....
🙄🙄🙄. Long time coming? Fairhope has too many baseball and soccer fields for a small town
I would hate to live in those expensive homes next to the soccer fields, built when the land was a farm. The lights at night & noise are the problem. When those houses were built that space was a farmers field. I'm sure the property values have decreased because of the soccer field noise and lights at night. What a shame. It would be much better if there were no lights.
Those homes are in direct path of the airport path. That would be more of a concern. Fairhope has too many soccer and baseball fields. Waste of land !
