CR 13 Widening in East Fairhope Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
EAST FAIRHOPE PROJECT
Work has begun to widen and resurface CR 13 from Hwy 104 to Fairhope Avenue outside of city limits at a cost of $575K.
Funding is being provided by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization using federal as well as some local county matching funds.
Construction of a roundabout at the Gayfer Road intersection is scheduled to begin later this year.
It is our understanding the city will take over maintenance of the road after paving is completed.
|CR 13
4 comments:
Will there be bike lanes and sidewalks?
No sidewalks. Not sure about bike lanes ... .
Please inforce the speed limits!!!
Please enforce all the laws on the bike riders too.
