Saturday, May 13, 2017

CR 13 Widening in East Fairhope Underway

Fairhope, Alabama


CR 13


EAST FAIRHOPE PROJECT

Work has begun to widen and resurface CR 13 from Hwy 104 to Fairhope Avenue outside of city limits at a cost of $575K.

Funding is being provided by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization using federal as well as some local county matching funds.

Construction of a roundabout at the Gayfer Road intersection is scheduled to begin later this year.

It is our understanding the city will take over maintenance of the road after paving is completed.
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Will there be bike lanes and sidewalks?

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Publisher said...

No sidewalks. Not sure about bike lanes ... .

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Anonymous said...

Please inforce the speed limits!!!

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Anonymous said...

Please enforce all the laws on the bike riders too.

Sunday, May 14, 2017

