Translate

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Fairhope Police Chief: "We Don't Fix Tickets"

Fairhope, Alabama

Chief Petties


Chief Joseph Petties told the city council the police department has been issuing "quite a few" traffic citations recently and  he had been getting calls from citizens about "getting help" with some of them.

Petties explained that once written and put into the system,  "you have to come and talk to the prosecutor and judge ... wanted to let citizens know ... we don't fix tickets ... there is nothing I can do."

He also warned of the dangers of texting while driving and urged using hands free devices only; and the importance of keeping car doors locked to prevent theft.



at

14 comments:

Anonymous said...

The Chief also commented on the thefts from UNLOCKED vehicles of loaded weapons. I think this is worthy of comment. Irresponsible individuals leaving loaded weapons in unlocked cars. In plain view! Owning a weapon comes with an inherent responsibility to handle and store safely and properly.

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Anonymous said...

It has always amazed me how people here leave their doors unlocked then whine and complain when something is stolen! Duh ......

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Anonymous said...

"Whine and complain." Yes. Because being victimized by crime is still actually the responsibility of the CRIMINAL. People may lock their doors regularly, forget once, and be victimized. But, as usual, we live in a society of blame-the-victim.

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

Lol, dont leave guns in plain view. Your comment is funny...I would bet its not a local or someone born here that does that, just sayin. Most likely a yankee transplant that doesnt know no better...

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

Well the reason for the tickets is most people don't have any clue how to drive.

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

I wish he would do something about speeding on Gayfer Avenue.

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

the former police chief told me the former mayor asked him to fix tickets all the time ....

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

I bike all over Fairhope and point clear. Speeding cars are all over. Maybe a bunch of tickets would help!

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

I do not think stupidity knows any geographic boundaries.

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Anonymous said...

There is a blatant disregard for the posted speed limits in the residential areas of Fairhope. It endangers the lives of all the residents who walk, run, bike, or just want to back out of their driveways. Please get it under control!

Friday, May 05, 2017
Anonymous said...

Some of the Twin Beech people no doubt.

Saturday, May 06, 2017
Anonymous said...

Way to many local dim bulbs around Fairhope driving too fast in giant pickup trucks that most of them can't afford. Most of them speed and also tailgate anyone driving the speed limit. Agresdive tailgaters in thier big truck is almost always someone with zero power, status or career, and a crap job and life.

Sunday, May 07, 2017
Anonymous said...

Please spell Point Clear with capital letters! I think we have earned that!

Sunday, May 07, 2017
Anonymous said...

Locks are for honest people! If you lock your door, criminals will either break something to get in, locks are for honest people. Someone comes into my unlocked home when I am there and they are called the dead victim.

Sunday, May 07, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)