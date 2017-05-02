Fairhope Police Chief: "We Don't Fix Tickets"

Fairhope, Alabama
Chief Joseph Petties told the city council the police department has been issuing "quite a few" traffic citations recently and he had been getting calls from citizens about "getting help" with some of them.
Petties explained that once written and put into the system, "you have to come and talk to the prosecutor and judge ... wanted to let citizens know ... we don't fix tickets ... there is nothing I can do."
He also warned of the dangers of texting while driving and urged using hands free devices only; and the importance of keeping car doors locked to prevent theft.
|Chief Petties
14 comments:
The Chief also commented on the thefts from UNLOCKED vehicles of loaded weapons. I think this is worthy of comment. Irresponsible individuals leaving loaded weapons in unlocked cars. In plain view! Owning a weapon comes with an inherent responsibility to handle and store safely and properly.
It has always amazed me how people here leave their doors unlocked then whine and complain when something is stolen! Duh ......
"Whine and complain." Yes. Because being victimized by crime is still actually the responsibility of the CRIMINAL. People may lock their doors regularly, forget once, and be victimized. But, as usual, we live in a society of blame-the-victim.
Lol, dont leave guns in plain view. Your comment is funny...I would bet its not a local or someone born here that does that, just sayin. Most likely a yankee transplant that doesnt know no better...
Well the reason for the tickets is most people don't have any clue how to drive.
I wish he would do something about speeding on Gayfer Avenue.
the former police chief told me the former mayor asked him to fix tickets all the time ....
I bike all over Fairhope and point clear. Speeding cars are all over. Maybe a bunch of tickets would help!
I do not think stupidity knows any geographic boundaries.
There is a blatant disregard for the posted speed limits in the residential areas of Fairhope. It endangers the lives of all the residents who walk, run, bike, or just want to back out of their driveways. Please get it under control!
Some of the Twin Beech people no doubt.
Way to many local dim bulbs around Fairhope driving too fast in giant pickup trucks that most of them can't afford. Most of them speed and also tailgate anyone driving the speed limit. Agresdive tailgaters in thier big truck is almost always someone with zero power, status or career, and a crap job and life.
Please spell Point Clear with capital letters! I think we have earned that!
Locks are for honest people! If you lock your door, criminals will either break something to get in, locks are for honest people. Someone comes into my unlocked home when I am there and they are called the dead victim.
