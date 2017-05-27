Translate

Saturday, May 27, 2017

'Healthcare Advocacy' Approved For Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama


North is up

SOUTH OF GAYFER ROAD

The city council approved the site plan request of Century Construction for the 'Eastern Shore Healthcare Advocacy Partners Llc'  building contingent upon conditions recommended by the Planning Commission.

Previous owner of the property was the R M Development Corporation.

230 N. Greeno

The building will be located in the 'Greeno Professional Village PUD' (approved in 2002) on the east side of Greeno south of Gayfer Avenue, adjacent to the Trustmark Bank building.

There will be 31 parking spaces for the single-story building, 25% of stormwater-permeable material.

The required landscape plan was approved by Paul Merchant, city public works staff.

According to Wikipedia:

Health advocacy encompasses direct service to the individual or family as well as activities that promote health and access to health care in communities and the larger public. Advocates support and promote the rights of the patient in the health care arena, help build capacity to improve community health and enhance health policy initiatives focused on available, safe and quality care.



2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Healthcare is such a mess these day we all need advocates. It is all about the money!

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Anonymous said...

Its a huge mess here , doctors don't care about anything bu making money. Treat you like sheep.

Thursday, June 01, 2017

