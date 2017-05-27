'Healthcare Advocacy' Approved For Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama
SOUTH OF GAYFER ROAD
The city council approved the site plan request of Century Construction for the 'Eastern Shore Healthcare Advocacy Partners Llc' building contingent upon conditions recommended by the Planning Commission.
Previous owner of the property was the R M Development Corporation.
The building will be located in the 'Greeno Professional Village PUD' (approved in 2002) on the east side of Greeno south of Gayfer Avenue, adjacent to the Trustmark Bank building.
There will be 31 parking spaces for the single-story building, 25% of stormwater-permeable material.
The required landscape plan was approved by Paul Merchant, city public works staff.
According to Wikipedia:
Health advocacy encompasses direct service to the individual or family as well as activities that promote health and access to health care in communities and the larger public. Advocates support and promote the rights of the patient in the health care arena, help build capacity to improve community health and enhance health policy initiatives focused on available, safe and quality care.
North is up
230 N. Greeno
2 comments:
Healthcare is such a mess these day we all need advocates. It is all about the money!
Its a huge mess here , doctors don't care about anything bu making money. Treat you like sheep.
