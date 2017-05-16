Translate

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Updated: Medical Helicopter Encounters Drone South of Town

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: Here are some additional measures recommended by the city's Airport Authority - click.

Continental Motors is the "airport manager" -- click.


"UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS"

According to airport personnel, a MEDSTAR helicopter encountered interference from a drone flying west of the airport recently over the 400 ft ceiling permitted by FAA regulations.

The drone was operating at about 700 feet when the helicopter noticed it: Fairhope police responded when notified by airport managers.

Anyone wanting to fly a drone within five miles of the airport needs to notify the airport manager (Continental Motors) or Airport Authority beforehand to get clearance, according to new manager Joe Baggett; but must always stay under 400 feet to avoid interfering with aircraft.

For more information about drone rules or the airport click here.

And the FAA click.



Hank said...

People need to take this stuff seriously. Some people seem to think the rules don't apply to them for some reason.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

It is clearly the city councils fault - yep - someone will blame it on the council.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

Here's a twist in the whole world of Drones in our air. Read link below:
http://amablog.modelaircraft.org/amagov/2017/05/19/faa-registration-requirement-struck-down/
For the time being you will NOT have to register your Drone with the FAA.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

