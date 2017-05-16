Updated: Medical Helicopter Encounters Drone South of Town

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: Here are some additional measures recommended by the city's Airport Authority - click.
Continental Motors is the "airport manager" -- click.
"UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS"
According to airport personnel, a MEDSTAR helicopter encountered interference from a drone flying west of the airport recently over the 400 ft ceiling permitted by FAA regulations.
The drone was operating at about 700 feet when the helicopter noticed it: Fairhope police responded when notified by airport managers.
Anyone wanting to fly a drone within five miles of the airport needs to notify the airport manager (Continental Motors) or Airport Authority beforehand to get clearance, according to new manager Joe Baggett; but must always stay under 400 feet to avoid interfering with aircraft.
For more information about drone rules or the airport click here.
And the FAA click.
|Medstar helo
|Typical drone
|Baggett second from right
3 comments:
People need to take this stuff seriously. Some people seem to think the rules don't apply to them for some reason.
It is clearly the city councils fault - yep - someone will blame it on the council.
Here's a twist in the whole world of Drones in our air. Read link below:
http://amablog.modelaircraft.org/amagov/2017/05/19/faa-registration-requirement-struck-down/
For the time being you will NOT have to register your Drone with the FAA.
