Memorial Day 2017 Concert

Fairhope, Alabama
BALDWIN POPS ORCHESTRA
The Baldwin Pops Orchestra (click) conducted by Roger Jones performed their annual concert at the Fairhope Civic Center this afternoon before an unusually large crowd.
Usually held outdoors on the bluff above the pier, it was moved inside due to threatening weather.
BALDWIN POPS ORCHESTRA
The Baldwin Pops Orchestra (click) conducted by Roger Jones performed their annual concert at the Fairhope Civic Center this afternoon before an unusually large crowd.
Usually held outdoors on the bluff above the pier, it was moved inside due to threatening weather.
|Fairhope Colony Cemetery
|Confederate Rest Cemetery, Pt. Clear Al.
3 comments:
Some folks still be fighting' the CW!
Sad how so few folks showed up for the Memorial Day ceremony before this.
No one is still fighting the CW but we do respect those that died in this struggle. It is all about the American military that died in combat. I for one have a step heritage from the South but had many that fought and died on by sides.
Post a Comment