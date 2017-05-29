Translate

Monday, May 29, 2017

Memorial Day 2017 Concert

Fairhope, Alabama



BALDWIN POPS ORCHESTRA

The Baldwin Pops Orchestra (click) conducted by Roger Jones performed their annual concert at the Fairhope Civic Center this afternoon before an unusually large crowd.

Usually held outdoors on the bluff above the pier, it was moved inside due to threatening weather.




Fairhope Colony Cemetery
Confederate Rest Cemetery, Pt. Clear Al.



Anonymous said...

Some folks still be fighting' the CW!

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Anonymous said...

Sad how so few folks showed up for the Memorial Day ceremony before this.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Anonymous said...

No one is still fighting the CW but we do respect those that died in this struggle. It is all about the American military that died in combat. I for one have a step heritage from the South but had many that fought and died on by sides.

Thursday, June 01, 2017

