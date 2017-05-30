New Rock Creek Area Project Final Vote Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
HIGHWAY 98 IN MONTROSE
A zoning ordinance amendment approving the 54.9 acre Thomason PUD (aka 'Montrose Preserve') was introduced at the last council meeting, but councilman Conyers' proposal for "immediate consideration" was not accepted: The matter was "laid-over" until the next meeting for final vote.
The proposed sole vehicular access to 74 lots will be from the existing traffic signal at the entrance to the Rock Creek subdivision on Hwy 98, no other entrance was required by the Planning Commission as is envisioned by the city's comprehensive growth "village plan" to distribute traffic more evenly -- because of objections from neighbors to potentially increased traffic on existing neighborhood streets and roads (Scenic 98) to the west. (Some pedestrian-only connectivity will be provided.)
Lots range in size from 6,900 - 44,284 Square feet.
Three estate size lots on the west side will be accessed from Scenic 98.
(Since they are considered zoning changes, PUD's are not subject to the current moratorium.)
Proposed overall density (some of the property may be un-buildable due to steep terrain) and long term preservation and maintenance of "park" areas were mentioned during the discussion by council members as well. (Boone was absent.)
The possibility of the Weeks Bay Reserve assuming responsibility for some of the property along the creek itself at some point was mentioned by the project's representative (Larry Chason).
Dewberry/Preble Rich are engineers for the project's developer, who has not been identified so far.
(Planned Unit Developments allow for other land uses than allowed by the current zoning, and more control over the project by the city)
|north is up
|Scenic 98 frontage
18 comments:
What happened to the so-called moratorium?
It is our understanding the moratorium applies only to subdivisions and multiple occupancy projects, not Planned Unit Developments such as this one.
I fail to see how this is not a subdivision. (land is divided for housing) The only difference I see here is that you've got a green light for another exclusive spot for million dollar homes, but housing for the working middle class gets iced out. This stinks of classism.
There is plenty of right of way to add lanes to 98. Make it six lanes each way.
Uh I meant six lanes but not each way. That would be to much.
These are not going to be expensive homes. Apparently, this development was originally approved for 17 high-end homes, but the Planning Commission and Developers decided to change it to 77 cheaper homes. So the good news is that the price points will be much lower, but the bad news is that it adds so many new homes to the existing sewer system. I would prefer they went back to only 17 homes, but that is not likely to happen at this point.
Looks like a good project.
Better than strip malls.
better than more commercial strip malls, maybe.
I like it, this way families that want to move there and be a part of the community can afford to have a house here. Or older folks that want to downsize can now find a place that is smaller.
The trend is for smaller homes away from the houses of excess.
Smart folks want home prices to go up in Fairhope and not down. Some of us in Fairhope want our property values to continen to climb. That's not going to happen if the unrestricted growth continues particularly if it's by cheap housing tracts and giant apartments. There are tons of affordable homes and apartments in Daphne and Spanish Fort. The last thing Fairhope needs at this point is more "affordable" housing. There are way too many cheap starter house developments and apartments all around us already.
Land speculation is exactly what the Founders of Fairhope were most against. They wanted an affordable place for everyone, hence the Single Tax. They must be rolling in their graves now!
"The last thing Fairhope needs at this point is more "affordable" housing. "
And you are exactly what's wrong with Fairhope. You obviously moved here flush with cash and bought a house in an exclusive neighborhood as an "investment". You probably shop downtown all day while us middle class folks serve your lunch, fix your car, or mow your grass. Middle class people that have lived here for generations and made Fairhope great. Now you want to be a part of it.
So the idea of us undesirables living too close to your precious home scares you, huh? You think that only people like yourself deserve to live amongst you?. You are up on a mighty tall horse there. "Cut my grass, serve my tea, but don't dare live close to me"
Classism.
I'm thinking 6 lanes each way with a second tier stacked on top just to be ready for future developments. The top tier could also be used during flood events and wash outs caused by reduced ground absorption. Sad, but true: just part of the game. If we add a toll each way, we could easily pay for new schools and fire/police services and infrastructure, but onky if the toll if large enough and we can recruit many more residents to the area.
Classism? Nope not even close - just good old American capitalism where a life time of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice and saving pays off for those with the initiative and smarts to take advantage of the opportunity of living in this amazing and wonderful country. By the way I can't afford a multi-million dollar house on the bay but I am in no way resentful of those that can afford it. And I certainly don't expect anyone to build me a $125k house next door just because I think it's "not fair" that I can't afford the real price tag.
The Single Tax Corporation needs to get back to its roots and find ways to make housing affordable agin.
need to start thinking about mass rail transit system.
Find a cheap house anywhere close to fairhope. Hmm maybe Bay Minette
