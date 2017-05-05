Update (2): SUV Flips During May Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama
Update (2): Here is the police report:
"On Friday, May 5, 2017, at approximately 6:52 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on North Section Street between Pine Street and Oak Street in Fairhope.
According to witnesses, a Gray 2016 Kia Sorento was travelling northbound on Section Street in an erratic manner. The vehicle left the travel lane and struck several cars which were legally parked adjacent to the curb. A total of five (5) parked vehicles were damaged: a 2016 Toyota Tundra, a 2004 Acura TSX, a 2006 Toyota Prius, a 2015 Mazda 6, and a 2014 Honda Accord. Each of the parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the collision.
The collision with the parked cars caused the Kia Sorento to overturn in the roadway. The driver, later identified as Mr. Darnell Demarcus Dedrea Harshaw, Black/Male, age 19, of Mobile, AL, exited the car and fled on foot. Responding officers were informed of his direction of travel, and pursued him on foot. After a brief foot chase, Mr. Harshaw was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Fairhope Municipal Jail on a charge of attempting to elude police officers, and has since been released pending a court date. Additional charges related to the collision may be filed when the full investigation is completed.
There were four additional occupants in the Kia at the time of the collision: three (3) seventeen (17) year old females and a one (1) year old male. Although no injuries were reported, the one year old male was taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution."
Update (1): A gray SUV sideswiped several parked vehicles and flipped on Section Street in front of city hall this evening during Art Walk; but no one was seriously injured according to preliminary reports.
Speeding has always been a problem in that area; one of the parked cars may have been pulling out when struck.
According to WABF radio:
"A man is in custody in Fairhope after his SUV hit several parked cars and then flipped several times on Section street. Witnesses tell WABF he was driving erratically and speeding when the incident happened in front of the Police Station. One witness told us he pulled an infant from an upside down car seat from the vehicle. Others say there were 3 children in the car and a woman jumped out of it and rolled on the ground before it flipped. Reports indicate no severe injuries. Witnesses also told us the driver walked with a limp hurriedly away from the accident scene but was captured by Fairhope Police. No press release has been issued yet concerning the incident or charges against the driver."
Update (2): Here is the police report:
"On Friday, May 5, 2017, at approximately 6:52 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on North Section Street between Pine Street and Oak Street in Fairhope.
According to witnesses, a Gray 2016 Kia Sorento was travelling northbound on Section Street in an erratic manner. The vehicle left the travel lane and struck several cars which were legally parked adjacent to the curb. A total of five (5) parked vehicles were damaged: a 2016 Toyota Tundra, a 2004 Acura TSX, a 2006 Toyota Prius, a 2015 Mazda 6, and a 2014 Honda Accord. Each of the parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the collision.
The collision with the parked cars caused the Kia Sorento to overturn in the roadway. The driver, later identified as Mr. Darnell Demarcus Dedrea Harshaw, Black/Male, age 19, of Mobile, AL, exited the car and fled on foot. Responding officers were informed of his direction of travel, and pursued him on foot. After a brief foot chase, Mr. Harshaw was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Fairhope Municipal Jail on a charge of attempting to elude police officers, and has since been released pending a court date. Additional charges related to the collision may be filed when the full investigation is completed.
There were four additional occupants in the Kia at the time of the collision: three (3) seventeen (17) year old females and a one (1) year old male. Although no injuries were reported, the one year old male was taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution."
Update (1): A gray SUV sideswiped several parked vehicles and flipped on Section Street in front of city hall this evening during Art Walk; but no one was seriously injured according to preliminary reports.
Speeding has always been a problem in that area; one of the parked cars may have been pulling out when struck.
According to WABF radio:
"A man is in custody in Fairhope after his SUV hit several parked cars and then flipped several times on Section street. Witnesses tell WABF he was driving erratically and speeding when the incident happened in front of the Police Station. One witness told us he pulled an infant from an upside down car seat from the vehicle. Others say there were 3 children in the car and a woman jumped out of it and rolled on the ground before it flipped. Reports indicate no severe injuries. Witnesses also told us the driver walked with a limp hurriedly away from the accident scene but was captured by Fairhope Police. No press release has been issued yet concerning the incident or charges against the driver."
15 comments:
Someone was driving to fast through downtown, we are damn lucky a pedestrian was not hit or killed. I hope the Fairhope Times will follow up on this and see what caused this accident.
Speeding in front of city hall has always been a problem????
Do you go downtown much? You can't speed because of the pedestrians strolling in the middle of the street looking around and people who have no business driving are trying to parallel park.
I don't know what happened here but this explanation isn't plausible.
We will try to find out but by the damage done speed was a factor. The limit is supposed to be 25mph there. The SUV flipped several times according to one account.
Traffic is bad in the downtown now. Sometimes it gets gridlocked. Why can't the mayor and council get off their duffs an do something about it?
I'm not surprised. Speeding is a problem in Fairhope. I hope this incident results in some long term solutions and not just a brief flurry of enforcement where the accident occured.
Too much wine?
Downtown, I have not noticed a lot of speeders. Out on hwy 180, us 90 there are speeding, if this driver was speeding downtown, hang their butts.
All it is going to take is one visitor to get hurt, and with the internet, this will be a big deal. Out downtown is what attracts almost everyone to Fairhope.
It is time the Fairhope police start writing tickets, and the judge makes those caught speeding to pay the fine.
At least they didn't have too far to walk him to the Police Station !!
Amazing that they say no one was injured !!
Numerous 'airbags' in the SUV appeared to have deployed during the crash ... perhaps preventing injury.
I live on Volanta Ave. and it's practically a speed way! The speed limit is of course 25mph but with everyone using this road as a cut through there is a lot of traffic and they pretty much all speed. I would love to see a 4-way stop placed at the intersection of Volanta and Bon Secur!!! Maybe this would slow it down a bit. Lots of people walking, running and children in this area. I'm concerned someone will eventually get hurt.
Can Local 15 News use these photos?
yes you may use the photos. please mention fairhopetimes ... .
Wonder if he will try to get the ticket fixed?
There were 3 seventeen age girls in the car with a one-year-old baby. The driver was 19 years old and was from Mobile.
Speed is an ever growing problem in Fairhope and sounding areas.Yet when one contacts Fairhope PD,911,or other agencies they really don't seem interested,or are unable to actually communicate with the caller or hang up ,not know what the address is ,as it is described in detail to include cross streets.During a medical emergency about a year ago the Fairhope dispatch was informed that the injured was at the Fairhope post office,she asked witch one.Really?.As a former volunteer first responder,and care giver to veteran disabled,I refuse to stop any more ,the liability and examination by law enforcement is not worth the possibility of suit by the victim or arrest by law enforcement.One such took place on 181 where a State Trooper,threatened the responders of arrest ,refused to take statements form witnesses,and stated that he knew exactly what happened.This is why no one will help any more.
Post a Comment