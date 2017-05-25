Two Big Fairhope Churches Expanding

Fairhope, Alabama
THREE CIRCLE AND FIRST BAPTIST
According to Building Official Eric Cortinas, the Three Circle Church located on Highway 104 east of town will be expanding its sanctuary -- and construction of a new daycare and youth facility at the Fairhope First Baptist Church on South Section street is in final planning phases (click).
The city council authorized spending up to $9,000 to outsource a 'construction plan review' for the Baptist Church Project because of the intricacy and specialized needs of the project (childrens' areas, handicapped access, etc) -- to be funded by the usual plan-review fees charged by the city.
The 'International Code Council' was selected for the work.
|Fairhope Three Circle Church
|Fairhope Baptist Church
12 comments:
http://www.mobilebaykeeper.org/swim ....I see the building moratorium is going SO WELL with our new administration,as the infrastructure continuously contaminates the bay every time it rains and FAIRHOPE ALABAMA IS THE HIGHEST RELEASE OF ANY MUNICIPALITY in the bay area as shown on web site of Mobile bay keepers. Yet the sewer system was supposedly up graded by the previous administration,and supposedly this new one just doesn't give a dam. As we really never see it on the news with the exception of the broad cast by WKRG Wed.
More big traffic jams too. Especially out on 104.
The Fairhope Planning Commission and the City Council and previous Mayor have allowed the Baptist Church to completely destroy the south side of downtown. This Church belongs out on Greeno Road, not in a residential area. When historic properties are routinely bought up the the Church, bulldozed and the lots clearcut for parking, it is obvious to everyone that they have gone too far. When does it stop?
Lol. You could have something a whole lot worse next door to you than a Baptist Church!
there is a huge traffic mess every time a service lets out on Highway 104 Sundays.
The building moratorium does not apply to these projects.
The moratorium may not apply but don't the Fairhope Zoning laws apply to everyone, even Baptists?
Churches (and their parking lots) are a permitted use in residential neighborhoods, according to the city's zoning ordinance.
Why don't you swing by the sewer plant for a tour. We went with the boy scouts and it was unbelievable to see the treatment being done at that facility. They could fix you a glass of water from the tap and the out going treated sewer and you would not know the difference. The high readings that they get are more from ducks, geese, and run off from the cows.
I have no doubt that what is getting processed is being processed well. If you pay attention, you will find that there is no way to get the sewage TO the upgraded plant b/c none of the infrastructure has been maintained. People need to pay attention. Don't keep eating the easy answers that they are being fed. This has nothing to do with political party. It is all about our city employees and politicians (of any administration) taking home the money/benefits but setting up the city's infrastructure to fail. When willl our government and employees begin to care out our city?
^^^^^^Stupidity has no limit ^^^^^^
People go to the church on Sunday and act like the Devil the rest of the week. Praise the Lord.
