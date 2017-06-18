Cooling Off In Mobile Bay

Nasty. No way would I let my kids do that. It is a bay not the ocean. Gross !! 😷😷😷
Wonder if they pooped or peed 😂😂😂😂
Before anyone comments about my ocean comment. Salt water at least helps to kill bacteria.
The bay is an estuary. There is s mixture of salt and fresh water.
hope nobody jumps head first it is to shallow.
Brackish water is not enough to kill bacteria. Sewage in my opinion. All of the boats that more than likely dump their sewage and run off and etc etc etc
They should post no swimming. It is shallow and also gross. It needs to be wildlife beach as it is a bay. Fairhope needs to wash off sidewalks and pier and leave the beach for non swimming.
Ban people and make it a goose beach? Brilliant!
Yes pretty brilliant as it is a bay You should absolutely go swimming if you like
You could not pay me to get in that water. All of the shipyards. Manufacturing plants. Boats. Run off. Some people will swim in anything
No one said anything about geese. You complainers have a one track mind.
"Some people will swim in anything"- Typical response from the high-horse elitist crowd. Not all of us have private pools for swimming. The people that built this town and generations afterwards swam in the bay. It's good cheap fun. I guess it's not good enough for you.
I do not have a swimming pool but what I do have is good common sense. They just did an article about bacteria levels and not only that read what others have said about sewage It would just be a concern of mine I love that you referred to me as a high horse elitist. Having common sense is more like it
Also to add we use to not wear seat belts. They use to advertise smoking as cool. Knowledge is the key here. In the news lately there have been cases of people getting sick or worse from swimming in contaminated water. This has not happened in Fairhope but just read the news.
