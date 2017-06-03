Fairhope Pier on Mobile Bay June 3, 2017

"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
All of the races and biking events that go on in Fairhope are not fair to the residents whom pay tax dollars and call Fairhope home. It takes away a beautiful Saturday morning to enjoy our morning at the bay or downtown. The races are too abundant and should be limited. The participants take over. You can not go near the bay nor downtown and if you are doing errands you are limited to the streets that you can travel and they act like you are breaking the law just by being out. I'm not against the races but there are way too many of these activities . People that live here should be able to enjoy our Saturday too!!!
I totally agree.
