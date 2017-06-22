Fairhope Seawall Severely Damaged By Storm

Fairhope, Alabama
STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED
The city council held a special meeting this afternoon to declare a 'state of emergency' to expedite repairs to the north face of the pier seawall which sustained serious damage overnight.
Over time, exposed 1.25 inch steel supporting rods had seriously-rusted and some had broken causing the wall to slip down about two to three inches: It could collapse completely if not stabilized.
Installing wooden pilings in front for support was a temporary solution being discussed but building officials say none may be available and that may not hold so other methods are under consideration including welding chains to replace the broken rods but that depends on the condition of metal tiebacks under the ground not yet inspected.
The state of emergency was declared to expedite the repair/bidding process: building officials hope the wall can be stabilized in time for the annual July 4th celebration and then more permanent repairs made.
Another special meeting may need to be called next week to award the contract.
No cost estimates were given during the meeting.
If president Trump declares 'Cindy' a federal disaster, then FEMA repair funds could become available.
(The temporary emergency repairs would not be covered by FEMA)
The wall was constructed in the 1970s, according to councilman Boone (others say the 60s).
|city council today
|Broken steel rod.
The geese did it!
Even if the president declares Cindy a disaster, his budget proposes an 11% cut to FEMA which directly limits its capacity to respond to communities like ours. The savings from FEMA cuts will be redirected to build The Wall and hire more border agents.
Kant dint shoot them . sent them to the gas chamber.
geese fight back!
Question: rather than spending SO much on plants and the false beautification projects (which are nice, but not a priority), why couldn't at least a portion been redirected toward infrastructure? Or maybe instead of making roundabouts right now, priority is shifted toward this?
I agree with your statement of false beautification. On the surface, Fairhope is beautiful, but the residence are suffering from the ugliness underneath it all. Our infrastructure needs serious thought and attention.
Seriously Fairhope???? You would try to blame the storm for this. This is an embarrassment, all of the other places that truly need the help from flooding , wind damage. You are trying to make a claim for an existing problem of a wall built in 1970. Just like the oil spill. Trying to make a buck off of other people's disaster. Wow To the same person on here that has poste 3 comments about geese, get a life. You are really annoying.
Oh here is an idea ; Maybe use some of the money for basic maintenance and repairs that would be used on another soccer or baseball fields. Priorities.
Yeah, those rods didn't start rusting this week. This has been failing for a long time. May have to cut back on the flowers but lets get it fixed right.
The flowers are beautiful and may help cheer up the old grumpy folks. Keep them!
Actually the sea wall was rebuilt /repaired after Ivan,Katrina as well as Danny,several time.Just as with older structures or buildings the materials usually service but the fasteners degrade over time.This wall has been patched and patched.Just like the entire infrastructure to the city.The city currently does not have a city engineer and most of the engineering firms refuse to work with or for the city, as the law suits and the lack of an engineer to the city extend their liability.Several engineers have been approached but none will take the job in such a hostile environment,as well as the lack of actual enforcement (equally) for projects in the city.As for the wall repairs maybe the mayor can have a bake sale in her book store.
This sea wall was not damaged or repaired after Katrina or Ivan, but the pier's decking was washed out and had to be replaced.
The brick pavers have needed frequent attention though; no doubt past storms caused considerable unseen wear on the seawall itself.
I actually do not believe that engineering firms refuse to work with the city because of lawsuits. If the job is done right and a reputable engineer and contractors instead of Bobby Joe and his cousin there would be nothing to worry about. The ones to worry are the ones that do not know what they are doing.
It would be interesting to know if Fairhope received funding from previous storms to fix the wall. 🤔
Not for the wall; twice in recent years for the pier due to Katrina and Ivan ... . Possibly for Frederick in 1969 as well.
The sea wall is over 40 years old. As previous posters have stated, the physical infrastructure of the city is the most pressing priority. I am concerned with the self imposed pressing time frame for repairs (before the 4th of July) that the city will not comprehensively look at the problem and choose building methods and materials that are more sustainable and long term cost effective. This hurry up and patch mentality is why the city infrastructure is in such terrible condition.
Exactly! It's all about preserving some utopian façade. I would rather the city spend my money on finding a long term solution, rather than throw some money at to make it look pretty for the tourists in a week. Fairhope is NOT perfect, and people need to accept the fact there ARE problems and cope with finding the right solution. You can't keep hiding the ugly with flowers.
While they are at it, maybe they could replace/fix the light at the Orange Street Pier that's been out for 3 months.
