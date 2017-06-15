More Downtown Business Changes

Fairhope, Alabama
'Papas Pizza' at 420 Fairhope Avenue has closed; the owner purchased the Old Bay Steamer at 14 N. Church Street and operates the pizza business there as well.
We have been told a "Thai cuisine" restaurant is planned for the old location -- and the two adjacent stores.
|Former Fairhope Avenue location
|Old Bay Steamer/Papas Pizza on Church Street
|Thai restaurant coming here
2 comments:
Glad we still have the pizza place, as it serves very good food reasonably priced. Fairhope needs a Thai restaurant like a hole in the head. Like the humpty dumpty egg place, I don't see it 'fitting into' our culture.
Great location for the coffee loft
