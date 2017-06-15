Translate

Thursday, June 15, 2017

More Downtown Business Changes

Fairhope, Alabama

Former Fairhope Avenue location


'Papas Pizza' at 420 Fairhope Avenue has closed; the owner purchased the Old Bay Steamer at 14 N. Church Street and operates the pizza business there as well.

We have been told a "Thai cuisine" restaurant is planned for the old location -- and the two adjacent stores.

Old Bay Steamer/Papas Pizza on Church Street

Thai restaurant coming here

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Glad we still have the pizza place, as it serves very good food reasonably priced. Fairhope needs a Thai restaurant like a hole in the head. Like the humpty dumpty egg place, I don't see it 'fitting into' our culture.

Friday, June 16, 2017
Anonymous said...

Great location for the coffee loft

Thursday, June 29, 2017

