Tree Committee Balks At Tree Topping

At its last meeting, the city's Tree and Parks Committee advised city personnel that topping of live oaks on the bay to improve the view from the bluff is not healthy for the trees -- and hoped they would be allowed to grow back.
The same for under power lines: choosing more appropriate smaller trees in the first place is recommended.
14 comments:
Amen. I cringe every time I see them butcher such beautiful trees. I did not grow up here and was so amazed by how beautiful the live oaks are.
We just purchased a home in Fairhope and also cringe to the ignorance of topping trees as we have inherited 10 maimed Ligustrums and other beautiful Oak and Pecan trees that could only have been pruned by ignoramuses . I applaud a city that thinks long term. Bravo Fairhope!
This is just another example of the illogical things Fairhopers insist on doing to them selves. Maintaining beautiful parks overlooking the bay then planting big trees to block the view!
Like picking up garbage at 3AM in otherwise peaceful residential neighborhoods. Duh!
At least they pick your garbage up! I've had to call twice trying to get mine picked up.
The view of the bay from the bluff on north Mobile Street has been blocked by trees too. something needs to be done there as well. it is not just for the homeowners visitors use the park too.
In many residential areas it's written in the homeowners title that any trees will be trimmed not to block the view of the property owners. In most cases these trees, the ones you see being trimmed, were planted long after the homes were built.
The beautiful trees are part of the view. Ruining the trees by topping them so the yokels can see the bay is plain and simple idiotic.
The Bay and trees were here alot longer than these home owners. Remember someone moving into our neighborhood years ago. Asked a bayfront owner when she was going to cut her wisteria and azaleas back so she (on the backside) could see the bay. Bless this old souls heart - said when she felt like it!
Remove some of the trees but please do something about kudzu before it takes over!
The kudzu is beautiful and has been here for all my life. It was here before you moved in and will be here long after you're gone.
You're beyond welcome to move if you don't like it.
Absolutely
Who is beyond welcome to move? The people who like the trees or the people who like the view of the bay? This is such an over used response to every issue in this town that I'm starting to lose track.
^^ I think the comment made is directed at the people complaining. Many of us from all walks of life have lived here for generations, We have a vested interest in Fairhope. While I can't speak for every Fairhope native, It absolutely burns me up to see folks come here, move in, complain about some insignificant something, and start demanding that things be changed to suit them.
If Fairhope was not perfect for you "as is", then you shouldn't have moved here. I have been on this forum for years and while many of you haven't lived here long, you constantly complain about things that are commonplace to the rest of us. You have to realize that no matter how much money or "influence" you have, the world doesn't revolve around you. Fairhope is not perfect by any means and no matter how big of a tantrum you throw, it's never going to be. Be blessed you are here and enjoy your time.
