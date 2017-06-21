Translate

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tropical Storm 'Cindy' Arrives At Fairhope Pier

Fairhope, Alabama



The storm surge from tropical storm Cindy nearly reached the top of lower seawalls at the municipal pier and park late this morning.

The same was true at Magnolia Beach just to the south; Fly Creek overflowed its banks at the city's marina.

We found no significant flooding issues inland but there is a report of a collapsed sewage line in the White Grove neighborhood.


North pier park

Pier marina

Pier Street boat ramp

Magnolia Beach


pier restautant closed

Fly Creek municipal marina









Reactions: 

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

what about our darling geese? are they safe?

Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Anonymous said...

The seawall and brick walkway are damaged on north side of pier.

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Anonymous said...

I drove to the pier this afternoon. The geese are scattered and now are in the "dog park" and other areas along the beach. If city personnel employed "humane" measures to have them move, then all that was accomplished was moving them further down the beach. Maybe other measures will be necessary to convince the geese to migrate :)

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Anonymous said...

Let's home this Mayor Wilson's employees don't shoot them as Mayor Kant's did. So cruel to lure them here with food and then shoot them at night when the tourists don't see.

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Anonymous said...

The person that keeps commenting on the geese and trying to get attention by talking to themself Multiple comments by same person needs to be banned from blog.

Friday, June 23, 2017
Publisher said...

We get many anonymous comments about geese and other things that are not published; there is no way to determine their authors ... .

Friday, June 23, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)