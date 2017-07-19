Translate

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: Another Alligator Sighting In Duck Pond

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: It has been removed, according to police.

Reactions: 

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Natural goose population control.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Anonymous said...

is that Karen?

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)