Historic Fairhope Building to Get National Recognition?

Fairhope, Alabama
WORTHY OF PRESERVATION?
The Times has discovered that American Legion Post 199 on South Mobile Street has hired McNair Historical Preservation Inc. of Mobile to help "place the building on the National Register of Historic Places." (click)
According to its website, the Register "is the official list of the Nation's historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archaeological resources."
According to their website, McNair Consulting "delivers strategy and experience to help make the most of your historical investments ... to preserve and protect property while maximizing historic integrity and economic incentives." (click)
ONCE HAD STATUS
A local historian told the Times the building was completed in 1912 and once had historical status but lost it due to maintenance issues: Post 199 now uses proceeds from facility rentals and sales of food and drinks for maintenance. (Open to the public)
The buildings aging roof was recently replaced.
.
6 comments:
Didn't this building get some recognition years ago by a "paranormal" team coming in and researching ghosts?
Not to our knowledge ... but it may be a good place to look for such things ... .
If they cleaned it up a little and made it more family friendly they would get more business.
Right now it is a bit of a dive joint bar.
Wish they would take off the ugly vinyl siding.
Believe the book, Haunted Baldwin County, has info.
Just finished a research project on this building's history.
