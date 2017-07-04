Translate

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

July 4, 2017 Fireworks Show

Fairhope, Alabama






Reactions: 

2 comments:

Harold said...

I wish the fireworks weren't so loud. We moved here for quiet, not to hear explosions all the time! We could hear them in our house they were so loud. The city needs quieter fireworks.

Thursday, July 06, 2017
Anonymous said...

Where does the garbage and sulfur end up? The bay. Yet Fairhope just held earth day. Hypocrites

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)