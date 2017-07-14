Police Lieutenant Speaks At Museum

Fairhope, Alabama
WEEKLY 'TEA AT TWO'
Stephanie Holinghead, the city's first female police lieutenant, was the guest speaker this week at the museum of history's weekly event.
Born in Monroe County, she has been with Fairhope police for 11 years; before that she was a dispatcher for Daphne and an officer for the City of Mobile for seven years where she worked patrol, narcotics, and vice: a total of 19 years in law enforcement.
Today she oversees the city's investigations and internal affairs department; she is also a certified polygraph examiner --- and has degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
Her husband is a 23-year patrol sergeant for the city of Daphne; they have a 12 year old son who wants to be a policeman too, she said.
QUESTIONS FROM AUDIENCE
In response to a question she said the main problems here are "petty" thefts, burglaries and things like domestic violence -- and expressed frustration that more citizens don't keep doors locked: jewelry, cash and even guns are often items stolen.
Kids "up to no good" are responsible for a lot of it ... and establishing a community service program here would be a "huge help for us" to help them "straighten out their lives," she said.
Answering a question about how much is drug-related Holinghead replied "about 50%" -- heroin being most prevalent followed by methamphetamine; abuse of parents' prescription drugs is an issue too.
Other questions answered:
* Polygraphs are about 96% accurate, though not admissible in court.
* Only misdemeanor offenders are housed at the jail; can stay up to a year.
* The city has a much larger jurisdiction than Daphne or Foley, but fewer officers to patrol it.
* She said she had pointed her gun at suspects -- but never had one pointed at her.
Polygraphs are about 96% accurate, though not admissible in court. She should have stated criminal court, polygraphs can be used in civil courts if the court agrees.
