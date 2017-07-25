Tennis Center Improvements Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
JULY RECREATION BOARD MEETING
Recreation Department Manager Tom Kuhl told Board members that construction of a storage building for the Mike Ford Tennis Center has begun and should be completed in about two weeks: the 16X16 foot shed will be used to store various court-maintenace equipment and supplies.
He said that windscreens, awnings, and benches will be ordered shortly, after approval by the city council.
Stanchions for lighting for the new clay courts are being installed now as well, by the city's utility department.
SOCCER GRANT NOT APPROVED
Kuhl advised that a grant from ADECA for bleachers, shade pavilions, and sidewalks at the new Manley Road Soccer Complex had not been approved; other funding will have to be sought for those.
Committee members agreed, the sidewalks ought to be the first priority and the smaller fields can do without bleachers; but a new grant may need to be sought for bleachers for the championship fields (500 seat).
OTHER MATTERS
* New officers of the Fairhope Girls Softball League introduced themselves saying they hoped to "create an organization the city can be proud of" and discussed ways to raise money to improve their Barnwell Facility. (Click for website)
* New fitness room equipment has been ordered to replace the worn out original ones.
* A softball teacher franchise has been proposed.
* Discussed how to use the old Founders Park Soccer fields and ensure public access.
* Discussed standardizing emergency AED (defibrillating) equipment throughout facilities and obtaining one for the pool.
*Discussed necessary field measurement for the new flag football league
The Recreation Board meets monthly at the Volanta Park Recreation Facility and is open to the public.
|Mike Ford Tennis Center
|lighting stanchions
|Kuhl at left
1 comment:
🙄🙄 no words
