The Fairhope Times
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Translate
Saturday, August 12, 2017
Elderberry Festival Today At History Musuem
Fairhope, Alabama
A pie eating contest kicked off today's festivities, which included traditional music and talks about the many uses of the elderberry flower and plant.
at
3:41:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment