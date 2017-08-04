Translate

Friday, August 4, 2017

City's Fly Creek Marina Repairs Progress Report

Fairhope, Alabama

Update: This area is not to be confused with the privately-owned Fly Creek Marina on Section Street.



They fueling dock is closed while refurbishment of the city's Fly Creek marina and dock area is progressing on schedule.

The leases to the adjacent city property to the west expire in October: the city council will have to decide then whether to renew the current ones or seek new applicants to operate the boatyard and private marina on those parcels.







Reactions: 

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

better late than never.

Friday, August 04, 2017
Anonymous said...

Good ole boy fishermen like it messy though for "character"

Saturday, August 05, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)