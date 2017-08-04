City's Fly Creek Marina Repairs Progress Report

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: This area is not to be confused with the privately-owned Fly Creek Marina on Section Street.
They fueling dock is closed while refurbishment of the city's Fly Creek marina and dock area is progressing on schedule.
The leases to the adjacent city property to the west expire in October: the city council will have to decide then whether to renew the current ones or seek new applicants to operate the boatyard and private marina on those parcels.
2 comments:
better late than never.
Good ole boy fishermen like it messy though for "character"
