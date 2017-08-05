Updated: More Greeno Road Commercial Rezoning Coming?

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: At its August 7th meeting, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the request to rezone the Green's property.
NEW ONE APPROVED AT JULY'S PLANNING MEETING
'PARK PLACE PUD' OK'D
Even though new Planning Director Wayne Dyess recommended against it because it did not meet technical requirements of the city's comprehensive plan, the city's Planning Commission approved a new Planned Unit Development on currently-zoned residential property on north Greeno Road (roughly across from Volanta Park where the trailer park is now) for a mixture of residential and commercial uses (limited retail and offices space).
(PUD's allow for limited uses other than permitted by the current zoning.)
The vote was 4- 1 with commissioner Peterson voting against: Conyers abstained.
Peterson thought the site across from the park is more suitable for high-density residential use.
A similar project one parcel over to the north, the 'Hayek PUD' (click), was approved by both the Planning Commission and former city council (by a 3-0 vote) last Summer; but Dyess said his interpretation of the city's current village model comprehensive growth plan is that there must be a similar contiguous use -- and since the two PUD's are separated by another residential parcel, he could not recommend approval of the new one.
(He also mentioned that construction of the 'Hayek PUD' has not yet begun. See the photo at bottom.)
The Planning Commission only makes recommendations in zoning matters: the city council will have the final say by a majority vote.
Councilmen Burrell and Boone voted for the Hayek PUD last year (along with former councilor Brewer); and Burrell has frequently called Greeno "a commercial corridor."
Dyess frequency cites the importance of consistency and predictability in applying regulations (including the comprehensive plan) -- so all involved will know what to expect.
ANOTHER ONE DENIED LAST MONTH
BANK WITH ATM PROPOSED FOR SITE
Also during last month's meeting, the Planning Commission recommended denying another request to rezone R-1 residential property to B-1 commercial local shopping district -- located at the northwest intersection with Edwards Avenue.
Dyess had recommended this one for approval for the same reason as before: it complies with regulations and the comprehensive plan because there is currently contiguous commercial property.
Some commissioners thought that a B-4 zoning would be more appropriate there, but Dyess' interpretation of the zoning ordinance is that banks are permitted only in the B-1 designation; but he conceded that in the past banks have been allowed in B-4: in his opinion that was done erroneously.
Neighboring citizens who commented on the request cited traffic concerns, noise and light pollution, and setting a precedent for more commercial rezoning along the west side of Greeno Rd. to the north.
The Planning Commission only makes recommendations, the city council could decide to approve rezoning at an upcoming meeting.
NEW REQUEST COMING AT THIS MONTH'S MEETING
PLANT NURSERY SEEKING B-2 DESIGNATION
On the commission's agenda for their August 7th meeting (Monday, 5PM) is a request by Bobby and Debra Green to rezone their Green Nurseries property on the west side of the road from R-1 residential to B-2 commercial; their long-time family business has been there so long that it predates the adoption of any zoning in area -- so it was "grandfathered in" and permitted to operate, but any other type of commercial enterprise would not be permitted there without rezoning.
The Greens have come before the commission many times over the years -- and have been advised to come up with a plan for a PUD for their property, similar to the two that have now been approved (one awaiting council's ok).
Some permitted uses under the B-2 classification include: general/professional offices, grocery, general merchandise, shopping center, auto repair, personal services, restaurant, bar, ... et al.
"NO AIRPORT BOULEVARD" CITIZENS' MAIN CONCERN
Being careful not to turn the city's entrance into another congested Airport Boulevard (like in Mobile) has always been a primary concern expressed by citizens at various planning town hall meetings over the years; potential new competition for downtown businesses has been a worry too.
More rezoning requests are expected from property owners all along the highway, the largest parcel being the one owned by 'Seaman's Capital' at the southwest intersection with Volanta Avenue; any action in pending cases may set a precedent for those.
(A request to rezone property on south Greeno at Faringdon Drive across from the high school was heard at a previous meeting, but tabled indefinitely due to opposition from neighbors.)
According to the city's website, current planning commissioners are:
Lee Turner, Hollie MacKellar, Ralph Thayer, Charles Johnson, Richard Peterson (employee rep.), David Martin, Rebecca Bryant, Art Dyas. Jimmy Conyers is the city council's representative at this time.
All but Turner and MacKellar were appointed by Mayor Wilson; council members serve one year rotating terms.
Newly-appointed Art Dyas is expected to attend his first meeting Monday, replacing George Roberbs who resigned: He is a former chairman of Baldwin County's planning commission, as was Roberbs.
|Dyess standing at podium
|'Hayek PUD' approved last year
|New Park Place PUD
42 comments:
Any thing is better than the ugly trailer park.
Thank you for covering these issues.
It looks like some of our realtor friends ar already deeply involved as usual.
The mayor should have long ago appointed a commission to look specifically at growth along Greeno. Yet, nearly a full year since the mayoral election, the city has done very little to prevent Greeno from becoming the Airport Blvd we desperately wanted to avoid. Disappointing.
Mayor Wilson still has the opportunity to make a workable and enforceable "Smart" growth plan the hallmark of her term. Hoping for the best.
I would ask, anyone that wants to keep Greeno Road residential, go out and sleep there just one night.
Also after watching the meeting via internet, they kept going on and on about the Hayek property hadn't done anything yet. THE MAN DIED right after approval. What do they expect?
Poor planning has created the mess on Greeno, and continued poor planning will only make it worse. The city needs to create a master plan for Greeno's future that enhances Fairhope.
A least Hayek's one had some style to it, RIP ... .
Greeno Road is Far from Airport Boulevard. With proper planning, it could all come together. The people that own that property did not buy for speculation. A lot of it was bought when Greeno Road was a gravel 2 lane highway. They didn't want a 4-lane put down their road, nor did they like giving up their property for it. Oh yeah, say they were paid for it - big JOKE! No one can pay enough for the peace and enjoyment that was once there. Don't like progress - go to the state and tell them.
Has anyone tried to maneuver Greeno Road lately? It is so close to Airport Blvd already, but we should certainly continue to destroy Fairhope! I am so saddened by our city council and planning commission! I understand that fraud/graft are the tools of life in Baldwin County , but I keep holding out hope that any of these officials will care out the quality of life for their own children in the future!
Get a life. Look at old maps. Greeno Road was considered Truck Route 98. It is not the gateway to the city.
The intersections around Fairhope on Greeno are very congested and dangerous. We moved here from Houston 3 years ago. We know traffic! And I for one have seen the drastic increase in traffic congestion there as very disheartening. It reminds me of various areas in Houston that were destroyed all in the name of economic progress. Fairhope will no longer be the quaint picturesque escape from chaos that it once was.
"Get a life"? Really??? What an intelligent comment.
There is a plan developed several years ago by a traffic engineer to fix this one (Greeno/Fairhope Ave) and several other bad intersections around town -- but it was put on the shelf and never acted on by the council/mayor. We heard one councilman say recently he never hears complaint about traffic ... .
The traffic count in 2015 was 25,000 cars a day. You think people want to live there. Turn that whole corridor commercial.
I hear that a big box store is looking at the Seaman's property. Has anyone else heard this?
I don't consider Fairhope a quaint picturesque escape from chaos. Fairhope is a place to stay away from. The local communities need access to commercial services. Respect property rights. I will do as I please with my property!
Empress, you are part of the problem. You MOVE here and complain about the growing amount of traffic. Did you ever stop to consider that you moving here added to the traffic? Do you live in a house here? Perhaps that house was constructed in the name of economic process, that you just admonished. how hypocritical.
"The intersections around Fairhope on Greeno are very congested and dangerous. We moved here from Houston 3 years ago. We know traffic! And I for one have seen the drastic increase in traffic congestion there as very disheartening. It reminds me of various areas in Houston that were destroyed all in the name of economic progress. Fairhope will no longer be the quaint picturesque escape from chaos that it once was."
Anonymous, you stated you do as you please with your property. Let's see, wanna build a home? You won't do as you please, you'll follow the building codes. Want to put junk cars in front of your home? Not gonna happen; there's an ordinance against that idea. What to construct a chicken fertilizer plant downtown? Forget it, there are zoning restrictions that prevent that ludicrous idea.
The point is, if you live in the city, you follow the guidelines established by the city. Doing so protects ALL property owners, not just you. Any rights you might have to improve your property should NEVER come at the expense of devaluing the property of others, THAT is a fundamental property right.
Good presentation Mr & Mrs Green. You did a great job. Hope you get the approval you need from the City Council.
Does any one really trust the Green's to do what they say they will?
Chances are a for sale sign will go up the day after the city council approves it.
I will do whatever I wish with my property within the confines of the "enforcement" of the law. Unlike most of Fairhope, I develop, and maintain my property. I suggest you aim your socialist views elsewhere. A good location would be former councilman Ford's property. You claim there are ordinances to prevent his behavior? Or how about I take pictures of all the other property within the city limits of Fairhope that requires maintenance? Do business owners and property owners downtown even know what a pressure washer is? Most areas have so much mold you have to watch your step during the rain. Seems to me that some people in Fairhope can do whatever they please. Commercial development along Greeno Road is past due. Not everyone wants to slip and fall in downtown Fairhope.
No one has argued for that stretch of Greeno remain largely residential. The argument under consideration is not if but HOW should commercial growth be managed and shaped along this corridor.
You all are overlooking something. The people of Fairhope have already spoken during a decade of Town Hall meetings. The comprehensive plan represents us at all of these planning commission meetings. Listen to us too, the majority who is not there, and keep it residential.
A realtor whose spouse is a mortgage banker on the Planning Commission? Why?
The livelihood and background the Planning Commissioners influences how they vote.
Ok, keep it residential - why don't the people that want to keep it residential, buy it and build on it?
I don't even trust mi own family members in real estate and money matters. Better get it in nwriting.
Maybe the fine citizen's that want to keep this residential and not allow growth would be willing to purchase some of this property and turn it into park lands - better yet, get the city to buy it like they did the Dyas triangle for a perpetual park. Where has that gone? Money totally wasted. But, but, but it is being kept natural.
No building along Greeno between 104 and Gayfer can exceed 8000 Sq ft. Exception is government. Example is the 19,000 + - Sq ft rec center, which is classified under big box definition. Seaman would like to develop, but only on thinking stage. Whatever the eventual proposal, no big box can be placed on that property
To clarify: No "single" building can have a "footprint" exceeding 8000 sqft. But, the "total" sqft feet and exceed this limit. The Park Place PUD, for example, contains a total of approximately 70,000 sqft.
However, as I understand, you are correct, no big box allowed in this district.
Wrong! Its the comprehensive growth plan that prohibits buildings grater than 8,000 sq ft there, a useless document without teeth.
Maybe the city ought to consider some of this property for a new civic center. They have definitely out grown the one in existance now.
No one wants growth in Fairhope! OK, I have 2-3 kids, hubby and I want to go to a nice family resturant, not fast food. We want to go in, sit down and have a nice meal, not something we can't even pronounce, let alone what's in it. Where do we go? Ruby Tuesday is the only choice - unless - we go up to Daphne to Long Horn, O'Charley's, etc. Get the drift. Why won't Fairhope allow some of this? It certainly isn't going to hurt down town.
A Home Depot would be good for the property north of the Green's Nursery.
The Dumb Waiter is coming to downtown. Old 27 and Fish River Grill have good food at reasonable prices. Both very family oriented. If want you're wanting are national chain restaurants, yes, those have always been discouraged.
Home Depot???? Surely you're being facetious.
Maybe they could sell there nursery to Home Depot?
Have you looked at the prices for Dumbwaiter? Too high for me. Plus, they are only open from 5:00 - 9:00. Now fish river grill is good and you get a lot of food for your buck.
Their campaign donation dollars at work. Isn't democracy great?
Hoping a Fred's Dollar Store gets put in the area. We need affordable shopping options.
Huh? How did that happen. I thought spot zoning is illegal.
This is where the apartments ought be going in.
