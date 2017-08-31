More Problems Discovered At Municipal Docks

Fairhope, Alabama
FUEL DOCK AND BOAT LIFT DETERIORATED
After removing the old wooden dock, renovation workers discovered extensive erosion damage to the concrete foundation of the fuel storage tanks at the fueling station on Fly Creek; metal supports for the adjacent boatlift ramp/structure were also found to be severely eroded.
Both problems are being evaluated by the city's new Operations Director Richard Peterson, a civil engineer: the fuel tanks/pumps may need to be moved back some.
The area is owned by the city, but has been leased by Eastern Shore Marine for many years; Harbor Board chairman Bob Riggs told the Times the lessee was responsible for the upkeep and maintenance there.
Repair costs will probably have to be added to the work already underway being financed by the city, according to councilman Boone; a new long-term lease is to be awarded in October for all or part of the property (boatyard, marina, fuel dock, et. al.).
|Fuel dock problems discovered
|Boat lift foundation problems too.
|seawall repairs continuing
5 comments:
A disaster in the making.
Fairhope needs to fix all of their problems and quit building soccer fields and baseball fields. Fairhope claims to be environmentally friendly and animal friendly but they are a joke. EPA needs to get involved. Stop blaming geese.
That is no place for a dirty greasy boatyard.
I would love to see a complete accounting of the funds used to build soccer fields and flower clocks and to upgrade and maintain the city's sewer system and roads. Kant's years in office were apparently a magical 'smoke and mirrors' act that disguised the fact that he and his City Council were robbing us blind.
I would also like to find out what the airport deal is......why does the city subsidize the airport? We have no commercial flights. I could see giving $100,000 per year in hopes of growing it; however, we still have Fairhope residents who are upset by any noise louder than a lawn mower, so why bother? The commercial interests that utilize it are better funded and will be happy to fund it. This appears to be Jack Burrell's claim to fame; as long as he diverts Fairhope's tax dollars there, he has more 'coupons' to cash in.
Karin Wilson is not perfect by anyone's definition, but she is doing her best to expose the secrets that the Nix/Kant/Burrell people have tried to hide. She is being targeted because she is cutting off the gravy train for the thieves.
This comment was edited by the Publisher, please do not mention current or former city employees by name.
Karen's no saint she is doing her secret deals to but it is time for a new city council president.
I nominate Jimmie C.
