New Greeno Road Medical Park Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED THE 'MAGNOLIA MEDICAL PARK'
Construction has begun on a new 36,000 square foot medical building on 6.6 acres at the corner of Greeno Road and Twin Beech Road (northwest side of the high school) -- the first of a three-unit complex approved by the city's Planning Commission last March (Multi-occupancy approval).
Outpatient orthopedics, urgent care, primary care, physical therapy, imaging and lab services will be among those provided there.
Some conditions for approval of the project were:
* An operations and maintenance plan shall be submitted.
* Minor revisions to the drainage plan shall be corrected.
* Applicant will work with the city horticulturist to satisfy landscaping requirements; city horticulturist's approval of site plan required prior to issuing land disturbance permit.
* At the time of final site plan approval, applicant shall have all conditions completed so the plan may be recorded within 60 days ... .
NO ZONING OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS
The site was purchased last November by 'Catalyst HRE' of Pensacola for $1.4 million, according to public records; it is outside of city limits in the un-zoned county, but within the city's planning jurisdiction (city issues the building permits).
Baldwin County's building department is responsible for other aspects of the project.
Chad Henderson is the company's founder and CEO.
According to media reports: "These projects are a part of a trend where primary care and specialist facilities come under the umbrella of larger health care systems, according to B.G. Porter, CEO of the Studer Group health care consulting firm in Pensacola."
|Twin Beech at Greeno medical building
|North is up
22 comments:
I LOVE THE IDEA OF CAREFULLY PLANNED GROWTH
Thought we were going to control growth better? What ever happened to that?
It looks big enough to be another hospital.
Are they going to use a septic tank system? Clearly, Fairhope's sewer system cannot even maintain its current load. Please tell us again why we have approved almost 1000 apartments and hundreds of condos, etc. Someone should drop a bomb on Fairhope because it will be so embarrassing when we destroy ourselves next year. Let's just give all new development a sewer line to the Bay!! Keep up the Kant tradition!
Looks good. Maybe we will get some decent doctors around here who are not only interested in m making money and playing golf.
Hope they have enough parking, especially for older folks.
Can you imagine the congestion out there with all the school traffic?
Why does the planning committee keep doing this to us?
would it be better if they planned a gas station or a 7 11??
some people are never happy
Big and ugly.
Anonymous, your tweets are not even as good as our President's, if that tells you anything. Explain yourself vs the one liners that you are shooting from the hip.
Every time I read comments here I see so many liberal, socialists complaining about somebody exercising their property rights. The property is unzoned and outside the city limits. A lot of Fairhopians aren't very open to development.
The last post from "Anonymous" shows utter ignorance. I am new to the area but have grown to respect what the forefathers had in mind centuries ago. A place where growth is not unbridled [I have seen too many around the country] but carefully organized, gentle to the eye, with minimal ugly signage, culturally diverse, manicured but not too much, citizens that are kind to each other, learning opportunities at the Library and Essil to provide knowledge to the already educated citizens. And here we have a deplorable calling this socialism. If this is socialism...I embrace it.
“utter ignorance”? Please refrain from personal insults. Unlike your comment, I did not direct my comment to any individual. Much of Fairhope is against any form of growth or development. I have lived in Fairhope and I can tell you from personal experiences that most people in Fairhope have little to no respect for individuals’ property rights. Neighbors trespassed on my property, stole utilities; and this was an affluent neighborhood across the street from Mobile Bay in Fairhope proper. Rationale for their unlawful behavior was Socialist. Most disrespectful and self-entitled community I’ve ever lived in. Property owners whose property is un-zoned and outside the city limits have the RIGHT to limited influence. A lot of people in Fairhope need to make a visit to the local library and educate themselves with Alabama law. The new gas station on Fairhope Ave and the Dollar General on Morphy Ave are two developments architecturally lacking. Both are inside the city limits, yet Fairhopians have retaliated against home and business owners developing Highway 181 outside the city limits. When a man campaigning during the elections disrespectfully requested to place on a sign on my property, I said “You are not placing anything on my property!” Opinions stop where my private property begins. Home owners and business owners outside the Fairhope City limits will have our property rights enforced by the letter of the law and will stop any attempts towards annexation. Ronald Reagan said it best, “A socialist is someone who has read Lenin and Marx. An anti-socialist is someone who understands Lenin and Marx.”
The gas station on the new Fairhope Avenue roundabout is definitely outside of the city limits.
When is the city council going to stop giving away free police and fire service to these arrogant so and sos out side of city limits?
Residents outside the city limits never requested or wanted City of Fairhope police, fire, or any other service(s). Don't retaliate against us for you and your city council forcing socialism on us. I suggest after making a trip to the library you continue on to a city council meeting and demand the removal of all the services we never wanted or asked for.
The gas station is outside the city limits but Fairhope Avenue at the roundabout is city... as for residents outside the city not wanting services, speak for yourself because quite a bit of them have rallied to not lose those services such as police and fire.
Please petition your city council to retract city services. Keep Fairhope in Fairhope. We don't want you and you don't want us.
So what is the deal with the dollar general? The ugliest big block store I have ever laid eyes on. How exactly did this happen? Maybe Fairhope needs to focus its attention on Fairhope!
Wouldn't be right and fair and Democratic to know who are the people behind the comments instead of hiding under the name "anonymous"?
Beware of the person in the dark even though he or she might be honest and sincere.
We hide behind anonymity so the democratic process is unaffected by personal threats or retaliation. The issue is not the people behind the opinion or comment. Voting is a private and democratic process. Take your issue(s) up with your appropriate political representative(s).
