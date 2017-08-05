New Section Street Culvert Damaged By Rainstorm

Fairhope, Alabama
SOUTH SECTION STREET CLOSED AGAIN
CR 3 south of town is closed again, apparently damaged by stormwater runoff last Thursday from a nearby construction site: the road was closed earlier in the Summer to replace/enlarge the culvert on the county-maintained road.
Some erosion is visible underneath -- and the stream appeared to partially fill in with silt; large tanks and pipes were on site today, possibly to be used to remove it next week.
Mayor Wilson said on Facebook that a stop work order was issued Friday for the Battles Place apartment complex, under construction northeast of the culvert: a Times photographer took new photos of the project this morning, permanent roads and some of the stormwater infrastructure still have not been installed there -- even though some of the duplex apartments are nearing completion.
A new berm appeared to already have been installed on the west side of the project, adjacent Section Street.
Over 6" of rain fell during the relatively-short duration storm Thursday morning.
|CR3 south of Battles Road today
|Battles Place apartment complex today
10 comments:
that was a freak storm. It would take a Hooverdam to stop it..
Hard to understand why they have not put in streets yet there?
Is the developer responsible to the County for the costs to repair damage to the streets and culvert, their failure to control their run-off has created so far? This is ironic given that such run-off problems were predicted by neighbors during the permitting process for this development last year. The developer "assured" both the Planning Comission and the City Council that their engineering plans were solid. It would seem that the developers were wrong.
Not sure about that but the mayor did mention the possibility of ADEM fines.
This development is a travesty to one of the premier areas in this region, the point clear community. City of Fairhope better think long and hard if they want to risk endangering one of Alabama"s premier areas to what appears to be a greedy, cheap developer. Shame.
Hope the homeowners in the area file a legal suit. Theyhave all rights to given the illegal dumping of storm water. City should really get a handle on this asap.
I was on Section Street going toward Battles Road Friday morning and there was water POURING out of that new apartment development on to Section Street and adjoining ditches. Almost turned around. Pretty bad.
Poster above said it was a freak storm..not true! 6 inches of rain in 6 hours is not unheard for this area, I know, I have lived here a long time. Btw, Point Clear Creek in the Lakeside Golf Ciurse area looked like full-on rapids Friday, very close to cresting and flooding the neighborhoods there. Very obvious that too much water being sent that way. Was visiting a friend Friday that lives there and they are rightfully upset at the amount of water being thrown onto the creek in their community.
Yes ... that may have been where the issue was ... a new berm has been added there ... now.
The community needs to show up in numbers when these developments, rezoning requests, etc., are brought be before the P&Z commission and city council. Far too often, people show up to oppose or voice an opinion only when their immediate property is a at risk from development. Rezoning requests on Monday's P&Z agenda.
Was on my way to a painting job in Point Clear during the storm Friday am on old Battles Road and saw 2 rentention ponds for Battles Trace and the other I believe was for new Apt Developement and both ponds were overflowing and spilling onto Old Battles Road. Looks to me like they need to make those ponds larger, the rainfall we got that morning is not uncommon and it was already breached onto roadway.
