Changes Coming For Holiday Tree Lights This Year

Fairhope, Alabama
PRIVATE COMPANY TO INSTALL FOR FIRST TIME
After a controversy about how it was done last year, at its last meeting the city council passed a resolution authorizing a private electric company to install the miniature lights on downtown trees this year.
Low bidder Bay Shore Electric was to be awarded the contract ($138,800) if ethics issues could be worked out by city attorneys and the state ethics commission; one of its owners worked for the city within the last two years and participated in a pre-bid meeting.
Subsequently though, the ethic's commission raised objections and the next lowest bidder, Winterland Inc. for $147,800, was to be awarded the contract instead.
Mayor Wilson estimated it cost the city about $167K last year for electric department employees to install them, mostly in labor and overtime -- but emphasized the department has more important maintenance work to do that should not be neglected: they should not be tied up for the several months to install them.
Indiana-based Winterland Inc. specializes in decorative lighting installation and it should only take about two weeks for them to string the 15,000 strands of LED's; installation should begin immediately.
LED's (light emitting diodes) are more expensive up-front; but the cost is more than offset by the power savings.
The mayor said she discovered Winterland (click) at a convention in Atlanta she attended earlier in the year.
Councilman Boone said this is the ideal time to test private installation, since a city electric crew was just sent to Florida to help with hurricane recovery.
Parts of some city streets may have to be closed during installation.
Who knew tree lights were so complicated!!
Electricians are the highest paid employees. they should not be wasting time putting up christmas lights.
This appears to be an excellent decision! Great job to the Mayor for contacting Winterland. I googled them and they appear to be an outstanding choice! I am actually shocked that the Council would approve anything this 'common-sense' oriented, but I am so happy that they did. The City employees have a full plate just trying to fix long-standing deferred maintenance issues from years past.
I can't wait for the tree lighting to see how Fairhope shines!
Why don't the mayor and council go out and string em up thmemselves. Give em somthin to do besides argu all the time.
Who knew that tree lights were more important than the sewer system?
It they put in plastic trees there problem will be solved.
I am all for hiring the lighting out but not to put revenue in another state. At least get someone from the same state.
Agree with you, but ever wonder why alabama is 4th poorest state in nation? First reason is state recruits "big boy corporation's", then gives them tax incentives so they pay little or no taxes for up to 25 years, builds infrastructure for them, and taxpayers end up footing bill. Second, if u r not a giant corporation, u are taxed to death, including licenses and "privilege taxes" that must be purchased just to exist. Also, taxpayer on the hook for state, municipal and teacher insurance and retirement plans that rival any gov entitlement plan. These reasons are just tip of iceburg. Hard to be a business owner in AL. I am one!
I do not know why the publisher will not publish my statement Fairhope promotes buy local It is only for the little people not for the so called city. (Town)
