Congressman Holds Silverhill Town Hall

Fairhope, Alabama
SILVERHILL COUNCIL CHAMBER
First District Congressman Bradley Byrne fielded questions for about an hour from a packed house this morning about repealing the Affordable Care Act, veterans healthcare, the border wall, and the new Graham/Cassidy bill, among others.
He said he supports building the border wall, providing all veterans cards to let them go to local private healthcare providers, and thinks the new Graham/Cassidy Senate proposal (to repeal 'Obamacare') may be good for Alabama (more money for medicaid) -- but is still studying it and has not taken an official position yet.
He added he was not optimistic about anything passing the U.S. Senate, though.
SILVERHILL COUNCIL CHAMBER
First District Congressman Bradley Byrne fielded questions for about an hour from a packed house this morning about repealing the Affordable Care Act, veterans healthcare, the border wall, and the new Graham/Cassidy bill, among others.
He said he supports building the border wall, providing all veterans cards to let them go to local private healthcare providers, and thinks the new Graham/Cassidy Senate proposal (to repeal 'Obamacare') may be good for Alabama (more money for medicaid) -- but is still studying it and has not taken an official position yet.
He added he was not optimistic about anything passing the U.S. Senate, though.
2 comments:
Politicians are such phonies.
Bradley for President?
Post a Comment