Translate

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Congressman Holds Silverhill Town Hall

Fairhope, Alabama




SILVERHILL COUNCIL CHAMBER

First District Congressman Bradley Byrne fielded questions for about an hour from a packed house this morning about repealing the Affordable Care Act, veterans healthcare, the border wall, and the new Graham/Cassidy bill, among others.

He said he supports building the border wall, providing all veterans cards to let them go to local private healthcare providers, and thinks the new Graham/Cassidy Senate proposal (to repeal 'Obamacare') may be good for Alabama (more money for medicaid) -- but is still studying it and has not taken an official position yet.

He added he was not optimistic about anything passing the U.S. Senate, though.


Reactions: 

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Politicians are such phonies.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Anonymous said...

Bradley for President?

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)