Updated: Controversial Apartments Back Before Commission

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: On September 5th, the planning commission approved the new site plan by a 4 - 2 vote.
LAWSUIT OVER
After a jury found last week that the city/staff had acted properly in approving the 'Retreat At Fairhope Village' PUD amendment last Summer, the planning commission will consider a new site plan for the project at Tuesdays meeting (it had rejected an earlier version).
Current Commission members could reject the plan again, but that could trigger still another lawsuit against the city -- this time by the developers: The city council will still have to approve the new plan as well, at some point.
The city's environmental committee gave the project its blessing, because it is more friendly to the creek than the original 2006 plan (townhomes, condos, etc) in the bottom photo (more greenspace).
(See the company's 2016 news release - click)
According to mayor Wilson, the city's new planning director Wayne Dyess will recommend approval because it meets all of the legal requirements of city ordinances and regulations.
Mayor Wilson's statement:
"The Retreat at Fairhope Village, an Apartment development to be located at the Fly Creek Planned Unit Development is on the Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday night beginning at 5 p.m. The Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the apartments was previously-approved on April 11, 2016. Case number SD 17.24 on Tuesday’s agenda is a Multiple Occupancy Project (MOP) Site Plan Review of the project. The Site Plan Review does non revisit the approval of the PUD and is limited to a technical review of the site plan for the apartments.
Our staff understands the sensitive nature of this project and treated the review accordingly. The scope of the review was limited to review of compliance of the site plan with the PUD approved in April 2016. The site plan was found by the planning staff to be in compliance with the previously-approved PUD and therefore staff’s recommendation will be for approval of the MOP Site Plan.
Final approval will be determined by vote of the Planning Commission."
|Original 2006 Plan
10 comments:
I Don't care what gets built there as long as traffic is handled properly, 98 is becoming parking lot.
Another big one just got approved across fro Rock Creek called Montrose Preserve and one on Parker Road is in the works to.
Stupid. Fairhope is becoming an apartment community. Politicians need to get out of pocket of the big landholders. We can vote ur ass out too.
This is a good project in compliance with the city village comprehensive plan within walking distance of the grocery.
Affluent senior citizens will be the tenants.
Why don't the city buy it?
When you have a city that is attractive, this is what happens. All Fairhope can do is work with developers to make these developments attractive because growth is unstoppable. Most came to Fairhope from others parts of the country, just as they came so will others come.
As long as Mobile County has poor schools, crime, and job growth the Eastern Shore will attract the educated professionals. If a bridge is built to relieve traffic, then Baldwin County is going to really grow.
Change is hard, so prepare for change, those of us that have been around these parts for generations had to change.
They need to think about adding more lanes to highway 98 or a ferry across the bay.
Hopfully the chairman of this commite will finally grow some balls and not let the Mob take over like it has in the past. No good can come from that!
We voted out the last mayor and city council for allowing growth in Fairhope and we will vote out this mayor and this city council. Fairhope doesn't want anything to change. Keep Fairhope, Fairhope!
It appeared from last night's meeting that Wayne Dyas is in favor of paving over Fairhope completely. He is urging the Planning Commission to basically approve 2 homes per lot so that the owner occupant of the main house can rent out the 2nd house. Mayor Wilson made a bad choice when she hired him; he does not understand Fairhope at all.
Actually I think Wayne Dyess has a better grip on things then Fairhopians do. Face it, there is going to be growth. This town can not maintain the growth that is going on. He has had good experience with these things. Fairhope is not the quaint little town of 1975 or earlier. Accept it! You want Fairhope to be Fairhope, but with the growth that everyone that wants Fairhope to be Fairhope, it has got to grow and let it grow.
