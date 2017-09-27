Translate

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Controversial Roundabout Gas Station Opens

Fairhope, Alabama




FAIRHOPE AVENUE AT CR13

The 'roundabout gas station' was open for business today: it became a major issue during last Summer's municipal election campaign during a general debate about the city's rapid growth rate -- but since it is outside of the city limits in the un-zoned county, the city has little influence over what happens there.

Fresh-paint smell permeates the spacious store inside -- complete with a long row of various drink machines; shelves are not-yet completely stocked and there is the usual grill and some tables for customers as well.
Leslie Anne Tarabella said...

Is this locally owned? Thanks for the report.

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Publisher said...

Public records say the Ziegler Corporation of Magnolia Springs owns the property. We do not know what arrangements have been made otherwise;it is a Marathon Oil store and could be managed under a franchise agreement with someone or could be a company store. Don't know at this point.

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Anonymous said...

Heard reports their gas is about 9 cents a gallon cheaper than Wally world. I never buy gas from Wally world, give my business to the guy across the street.

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Anonymous said...

One cent more today than Wally Worlds.

Friday, September 29, 2017

