Controversial Roundabout Gas Station Opens

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRHOPE AVENUE AT CR13
The 'roundabout gas station' was open for business today: it became a major issue during last Summer's municipal election campaign during a general debate about the city's rapid growth rate -- but since it is outside of the city limits in the un-zoned county, the city has little influence over what happens there.
Fresh-paint smell permeates the spacious store inside -- complete with a long row of various drink machines; shelves are not-yet completely stocked and there is the usual grill and some tables for customers as well.
4 comments:
Is this locally owned? Thanks for the report.
Public records say the Ziegler Corporation of Magnolia Springs owns the property. We do not know what arrangements have been made otherwise;it is a Marathon Oil store and could be managed under a franchise agreement with someone or could be a company store. Don't know at this point.
Heard reports their gas is about 9 cents a gallon cheaper than Wally world. I never buy gas from Wally world, give my business to the guy across the street.
One cent more today than Wally Worlds.
