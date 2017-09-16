Fairhope's Alabama Coastal Cleanup Day

Fairhope, Alabama
30th ANNUAL EVENT
Sanitation supervisor Dale Linder and numerous other city employees were working today as volunteer citizens brought in trash they had picked up in city neighborhoods and parks along the city's waterfront and waterways this morning.
Some plastic items not normally recycled here will be processed today only and sent to a recycler in New Jersey funded by one of the event's sponsors, Thompson Engineering, Linder said.
