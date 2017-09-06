Fly Creek Apartments Approved

Fairhope, Alabama
SEPTEMBER PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Yesterday, the planning commission approved the 240 unit Retreat at Fairhope Village apartment project -- part of the second-phase of the original 'Fly Creek Village' PUD of 2006.
City staff and third-party review engineer 'SE Civil' said the plan met all technical/legal requirements of city ordinances and regulations; it was not about whether "we like the project or not" at this point according to commission chairman Turner.
A 'gabion wall' is to be constructed along the creek to distribute runoff water evenly all along the creek: an earlier plan was rejected because it did not meet this criteria (aka 'non point-source discharge').
Other low impact development techniques (LID's) will be used as well.
The possibility of including some of the green space in a conservation easement administered by the Weeks Bay Reserve was also mentioned by the project's developers.
|gabion wall example
CONSTRUCTION ISSUES DISCUSSED
A temporary catch basin will be installed along the creek to catch sedimentation during construction and no red clay will be brought in, according to project engineers (Dewberry/Preble Risch): The buildings will be constructed sequentially and not visible from Highway 98.
ALDOT has already approved modifications to the Fly Creek Boulevard intersection.
The site plan will not need any further approval by the city council, according to planning director Wayne Dyess.
(A lawsuit by the 'Friends of Fly Creek' organization alleging that the overall approval process last year was defective, was judged invalid by a jury in Bay Minette two weeks ago.)
|Fly Creek Blvd. at US 98
10 comments:
You know who are the politicians that approved this monstrosity. This is typical that certain council members who vote for the approval of growth can benefit depending the kind of business they are in.
No growth is not good for anyone but unbridled growth can wipe out many of the benefits that Fairhope citizens are enjoying. This and otehr decisions can be the beginning of the end of Fairhope as we inherited from our founders.
Good luck with erosion on that fill slope.
I'm not totally against the apartments. I'm against the way it was all done. Dyas tried to get something done with his "triangle" but to no avail. Countless lawsuits until the city ended up buying it to the tune of big $$$. It just seems amazing to me if your name starts with a in this town, the control they have. Don't the have a lot property around that is keeping other property from getting rezoned/developed.
This comment was edited by the Publisher.
How can this have final approval without the City Council vote?
Good question. Planning director Dyess told us it needed no further approval ... .
Looks like a good project with a lot of green space. Shopuld be a big success.
No more frivolous lawsuits please.
Cmon' bro. the ambulance chasin' trial layers gotta make a livin' too.
The two commissioners who voted for it actually voted to violate the law.
Giorgio has a point. If you are a builder or own a paving company it is in your financial interest to support construction even if you do not personally get the deal. If it keeps the compatition occupied then they can't compete on another deal. Not saying they vote that way but their skill set is not as desirable in a town (Fairhope) which is trying to slow down development. Right now only the Mayor (bookstore) and one councilman (banker) actually have offices in downtown Fairhope.
