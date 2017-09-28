Holiday Lighting On Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama
One of the 'Winterland' workers installing tree lighting told the Times installation is going well and should be completed on time in about another week; a spokesman for the city says they are being installed per the city's direction.
Labor is the main component of the yearly cost for the lights; Mayor Wilson told the Times she is exploring using more durable lights next year, that could be left in place for up to three years.
One of the 'Winterland' workers installing tree lighting told the Times installation is going well and should be completed on time in about another week; a spokesman for the city says they are being installed per the city's direction.
Labor is the main component of the yearly cost for the lights; Mayor Wilson told the Times she is exploring using more durable lights next year, that could be left in place for up to three years.
3 comments:
These examples are fabulous!!! Great decision by the City & Mayor to choose this company b/c it is clear that their work is outstanding!!! Can't wait for the holiday lights to come on.......would be awesome if the City of Fairhope could get a 'sneak peek' at the tree lighting prior to the tens of thousands who come in and set up chairs on the sidewalks so that we can't walk around. Perhaps a lighting only for the City and then another for commercial purposes?
tens of thousands, two or three at most
want a puplic space that collects taxes from mostly non residents to be justs yours,,,,,,,,,,,,, bs
The lights will be on until after Arts and Crafts. I'm sure sometime in that 5 - six months frame, you could go and enjoy all by yourself without being bothered.
Post a Comment