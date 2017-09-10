Hurricane Irma Refugees Filling County Shelter

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRGROUNDS ROAD FACILITY
Although hotels along the Eastern Shore are already mostly-full, Florida-tagged cars, vans and recreational vehicles were still streaming into the county's shelter at the coliseum on Fairgrounds Road in Roberstdale this afternoon.
Donations of food and other necessities were being dropped off at a side door and pets were housed in the rodeo arena behind, serenaded by appropriate music: Security is being provided by the sheriff's department.
Children played basketball and football in the rear and petted horses in front; a food and coffee court was set up in back as well..
All in all the operation seemed well-organized and running smoothly -- by Red Cross and other local volunteers.
|Baldwin County coliseum
1 comment:
Probably run smoothly by mostly locals and not Red Cross.
