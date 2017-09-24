Updated: New Municipal Budget Deadline Approaching

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: (2) The city council voted to extend the current year's budget until November 15th.
ANOTHER EXTENSION MAY BE NEEDED
Mondays meeting will be the last chance for the city council to pass a municipal budget for next year during a regular session (another 'special' one could be called): the new fiscal year (FY2018) begins on October 1st.
In a change this year, extended work-sessions were held before recent council meetings -- to meet with Department Heads about their budget needs and only the Airport and Library remain by our count: Monday's work session will begin early as well, at 3:30PM.
(The Airport Authority and Library Boards are independent entities heavily supported financially by the city.)
Also on the agenda is a Resolution to extend this years budget for another thirty days to allow for the paying of necessary bills -- if the new budget cannot be agreed on.
LATE LAST YEAR TOO
The adoption of the present budget (FY 2017) was delayed about six months (adopted in April) due to the change of administration and differences with the mayor's office mostly about personnel issues and "vision" for the city: notably the mayor had proposed forming a new department of Economic Development and Community Affairs, and for the city to assume operation of the library from the Library Board -- to save on duplicated maintenance costs and better-utilize available space, she said (click).
(She proposed reclaiming some Airport Authority property for the city as well.)
The mayor describes some of her proposals in the 'Future Fairhope, Moving Forward Together' pamphlet: click.
To our knowledge, neither of those issues have been discussed yet during any public meeting about the FY18 budget -- or anything about traditional "cost-of-living" pay raises for employees (actually general increases beyond the inflation-rate).
Increased cost-sharing only for new employees' health benefits has been discussed though -- and is expected to be included in the new budget.
The extent of upgrades to the city's sewage conveyance system still must be decided as well.
To comply with state open meeting laws, all discussion when a "quorum" of council members (3) are present must be held during open public meetings: So-called "serial" meetings are also prohibited (one-on-one meetings to develop a consensus).
(Yearly municipal budgets are not required in Alabama, but are regarded as basic accounting necessities.)
|2018 Municipal budget discussions
|2018 Police budget
3 comments:
I thought the mayor was going to have a rolling-quarterly budget? What happened to that theory? Are all the disruptions with employees being fired or leaving, taking over the marina have anything to do with all of this.
When I attend the council meetings and listen, I hear a whole lot about spending money but have not heard a lot about how the city is going to pay for it.
I realize we all get promised that everything is going to pay for itself but I have seen any updated budgets. The council should not approve any other expense or takeovers until there is a budget to show how and when items will be paid for.
The city employees are goetting the short of end of all of this.
We do not know if the mayor plans to submit her own version of the 2018 budget; she has been participating in the council's public discussions about it the past several months.
Employees here already have the highest pay and best benefits. They may be a little spoiled.
