Rose Garden Condos Back On Agenda

Fairhope, Alabama
MONDAY'S BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING
After being pulled from the August meeting's agenda by the applicant, a controversial proposal by Bob Pope to build four condominiums on Beach Road at the base of the bluff east of the rose garden will be considered again by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals during Monday's September 18th meeting at 5PM in the city council chamber.
Pope is requesting an appeal of the "allowed uses" in the B3b 'Tourist Resort' zoning district (Commercial Services District) -- and a 20' rear setback variance; but the Times has been informed that city planning staff will recommend denial due to non-compliance with allowable density and the building's proposed height.
The 'Down By the Bay Cafe' currently operates in the building on the Single Tax Colony parcel leased to Pope.
Board members could accept staff's recommendation -- or vote to grant the appeal and variance as requested by the applicant.
Current Board of Adjustments members are:
Anil Vira is the current chairman of the committee.
'Down by the Bay Cafe'
10 comments:
I'm all for letting land owners do what they want and can do - BUT - this is out of the ordinary. Let him find something better suited for the location.
As a leased property, if it gets destroyed during a hurricane and all the walls, roof and concrete get scattered all over the whole public garden and beach area, who is responsible for the cost of cleaning up those public areas? Pretty big building in a pretty vulnerable area.
Maybe he has lost his mind> That happens sometimes.
What's the big deal? If folks want to live there, let them. Fuss, fuss, fuss. I think I'll publish this anonymously, so I don't get inundated with liberal guilt and liberal hate.
$old.
It's no worse than having the tacky restaurant and golf carts out on the pier.
I agree. Our elected and appointed officials have already trashed Fairhope.....what's one more blight on Fairhope if it puts more cash into the hands of our avaricious government.
They will approve it, no question.
Not a place for private dwellings. This is still a very public use area. Much traffic flows in front of this space.
As a resident of Baldwin County and Fairhope for over 25 years, having moved away 15 years ago, I AM SADDENED by what has happened to the once GEM of Alabama. Just go ahead and destroy it with your greed to develop so that when we return to visit, it will bring tears to our eyes. It did 2 years ago and now you are even going to destroy the rose garden and Pier area. I remember when City Architect, the late Buddy Richmond, designed the fountain. We once were so proud of Fairhope, that we never let an opportunity pass to tell how wonderful it was. When I retired from the USCG, there was no question as to where I wanted to live. SHAME on those who have let this happen.
RIGHT ON.....well said.....SADDENED....GREED...brings tears to my eyes as well...with a lifetime history and relationship with Fairhope, including great grandparents, grandparents and parents...SHAME ON ALL OF YOU FOR ALLOWING THIS TO HAPPEN. Right on Preston for speaking out...it's greed man...greed and disregard for the history of the Gem of the Eastern Shore..#leavethepieralone
