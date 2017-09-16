Translate

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Rose Garden Condos Back On Agenda

Fairhope, Alabama




MONDAY'S BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING

'Down by the Bay Cafe'
After being pulled from the August meeting's agenda by the applicant, a controversial proposal by Bob Pope to build four condominiums on Beach Road at the base of the bluff east of the rose garden will be considered again by the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals during Monday's September 18th meeting at 5PM in the city council chamber.

Pope is requesting an appeal of the "allowed uses" in the B3b 'Tourist Resort' zoning district (Commercial Services District) -- and a 20' rear setback variance; but the Times has been informed that city planning staff will recommend denial due to non-compliance with allowable density and the building's proposed height.

The 'Down By the Bay Cafe' currently operates in the building on the Single Tax Colony parcel leased to Pope.

Board members could accept staff's recommendation -- or vote to grant the appeal and variance as requested by the applicant.

Current Board of Adjustments members are:
  • John Avent
  • E. Richard Schneider
  • Cathy Slagle
  • Troy Strunk
  • Anil Vira
  • Christina Stankoski (1st Alternate)
  • Harry Kohler (2nd Alternate)

Anil Vira is the current chairman of the committee.





Anonymous said...

I'm all for letting land owners do what they want and can do - BUT - this is out of the ordinary. Let him find something better suited for the location.

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Anonymous said...

As a leased property, if it gets destroyed during a hurricane and all the walls, roof and concrete get scattered all over the whole public garden and beach area, who is responsible for the cost of cleaning up those public areas? Pretty big building in a pretty vulnerable area.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

Maybe he has lost his mind> That happens sometimes.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

What's the big deal? If folks want to live there, let them. Fuss, fuss, fuss. I think I'll publish this anonymously, so I don't get inundated with liberal guilt and liberal hate.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

$old.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

It's no worse than having the tacky restaurant and golf carts out on the pier.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Anonymous said...

I agree. Our elected and appointed officials have already trashed Fairhope.....what's one more blight on Fairhope if it puts more cash into the hands of our avaricious government.
They will approve it, no question.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
bancroft brabner daily paintings said...

Not a place for private dwellings. This is still a very public use area. Much traffic flows in front of this space.

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Preston McMillan said...

As a resident of Baldwin County and Fairhope for over 25 years, having moved away 15 years ago, I AM SADDENED by what has happened to the once GEM of Alabama. Just go ahead and destroy it with your greed to develop so that when we return to visit, it will bring tears to our eyes. It did 2 years ago and now you are even going to destroy the rose garden and Pier area. I remember when City Architect, the late Buddy Richmond, designed the fountain. We once were so proud of Fairhope, that we never let an opportunity pass to tell how wonderful it was. When I retired from the USCG, there was no question as to where I wanted to live. SHAME on those who have let this happen.

Monday, September 18, 2017
Laura Cocke said...

RIGHT ON.....well said.....SADDENED....GREED...brings tears to my eyes as well...with a lifetime history and relationship with Fairhope, including great grandparents, grandparents and parents...SHAME ON ALL OF YOU FOR ALLOWING THIS TO HAPPEN. Right on Preston for speaking out...it's greed man...greed and disregard for the history of the Gem of the Eastern Shore..#leavethepieralone

Monday, September 18, 2017

