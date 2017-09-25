Sewage Pipe Installed Over Fish River

Fairhope, Alabama
The private Baldwin County Sewer Service company has installed an 8" pipe underneath the Fish River bridge on CR32 that will eventually service its customers on the west side of the river: an agreement with the City of Fairhope to provide service there expired earlier this year.
An earlier proposal to bury the pipe under the river met with opposition from environmentalist.
The private Baldwin County Sewer Service company has installed an 8" pipe underneath the Fish River bridge on CR32 that will eventually service its customers on the west side of the river: an agreement with the City of Fairhope to provide service there expired earlier this year.
An earlier proposal to bury the pipe under the river met with opposition from environmentalist.
No comments:
Post a Comment